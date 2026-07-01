SKIMS Just Dropped New ‘Micro Fits’ (And, Of Course, Kim Kardashian Is Modeling Them)

Aside from being a perennial reality TV star, Kim Kardashian is, of course, also a billionaire entrepreneur who runs a massive company. Her SKIMS brand has practically become a staple of shapewear, and that’s not hard to believe, given the products and its methods of advertising. This week, the brand is unveiling its signature line of micro fit swimwear, marking yet another notable addition to its line of products. And, of course, what better way than to usher in those fits than by having Kardashian herself model them.

SKIMS’ new line of micro fit ensembles was unveiled this past Tuesday, with Kardashian (45) celebrating the launch by sharing a post to Instagram. In addition to confirming the release of the swimwear, the mother of four dropped a series of photos that show her wearing a few of the pieces. Said snapshots see the starlet posing for the camera and also taking selfies in a bathroom (as she’s been known to do from time to time). Check out the sizzling hot pictures in the post below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Kardashian is obviously no stranger when it comes to modeling, considering her professional background. It still amazes me, however, whenever the Kardashians star decides to model these days. To put it simply, she looks absolutely stunning in those ensembles, and the leopard print one is particularly striking. In some ways, it honestly sometimes feels as though Kardashian needs to remind us how she’s more than capable of working it when it comes to fashion (bikinis included).

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Since SKIMS launched in 2019, it’s been interesting to watch the company’s gradual rise in prominence. To say that the brand has been successful would be an understatement, as it’s seen massive profit increases over the past few years. It’s because of that that I’m tempted to say that the products (and Kardashian’s bikini posts) are working for customers.

On the topic of posts, SKIMS has also found some relatively creative ways to advertise its products. One prime example of that would be the photoshoot they did involving a polar bear (which wasn’t real, of course). There was also a commercial Kim Kardashian did a few years ago, which saw her playing an engineer managing a group of “Klones.” And, more recently, even Will Ferrell repped SKIMS by way of some tighty whities, which came Kardashian-approved.

The SNL alum’s involvement with the brand is also further evidence of how Kardashian’s company is even striking a chord with celebrities. Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, for example, rocked SKIMS, leading Kardashian to fangirl out about it. Kardashian also posed in gear from her brand alongside All’s Fair co-stars Glenn Close and Niecy Nash. With so many stars advertising for the brand, it’s really not hard to understand why its visibility is seemingly rising.

Of course, at the center of the company Kim Kardashian, who I expect will continue to model products as needed for the foreseeable future. Photos like the micro fit pics represent her continued commitment to the work, but I have to say that modeling products for one’s own massive brand is quite the flex.