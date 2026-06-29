Will Ferrell Just Repped SKIMS In Some Kim Kardashian-Approved Tighty Whities (And LOL)

Kim Kardashian has gotten the biggest, hottest, most famous and talented celebrities to model for SKIMS, from former Victoria’s Secret Angels like Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum to athletes like Suni Lee and musicians including Usher and Ice Spice. Even Sabrina Carpenter has donned SKIMS lingerie. Now Kardashian has officially dipped into the comedy world, as Will Ferrell just showed off his SKIMS tighty whities in the most hilarious golf course photoshoot.

In what has to be SKIMS’ funniest partnership yet, Kim Kardashian posted a video and images to her Instagram Stories, showing Will Ferrell in nothing but SKIMS underwear as he plays golf, and I’d never have guessed he’d be such a great model for the brand.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

I mean, don’t sleep on that farmer’s tan, either.

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Kim Kardashian is no slouch herself when it comes to comedy, and she provides the perfect, amusingly earnest voiceover to the video. As the Anchorman star swings his golf club at the SKIMS-branded ball, Kardashian’s voice comes in:

His body says, ‘Retire.’ His SKIMS say, ‘One more round.’ Built for men who still know they’ve got it.

Will Ferrell’s still got it, and he’s really not afraid to show it off, either, as he posed for several more photos in the Kim Kardashian-approved skivvies.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

This is definitely a partnership I never knew I needed, but one part of it confuses me. Kim Kardashian is a Hulu girl, with both The Kardashians and her legal drama All’s Fair streaming with a Hulu subscription.

However, in these ads Will Ferrell is promoting his upcoming series The Hawk, which will be available with a Netflix subscription starting July 16. I guess a little cross-promotion never hurt anybody, right? Unless you find this much of the 58-year-old’s body anything less than delightful:

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(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

The Hawk reunites Will Ferrell with fellow SNL great Molly Shannon, as he portrays Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a pro golfer whose career peaked decades ago, though he still insists on attempting to complete golf’s Grand Slam with one more tournament win. Shannon plays his ex-wife, Stacy, while Jimmy Tatro plays his son Lance, whose golf talents seem to rival his father’s.

And, if you were curious, it does appear — at least in the trailer — that Will Ferrell's character remains fully clothed. What he’s wearing under those glorious golf pants, however, is no longer a mystery: