Kim Kardashian Wants To Do A Met Gala Breastplate Tie In With SKIMS, And I'm All For It

Kim Kardashian has been a fixture at the Met Gala each year since 2013, drawing inspiration from multiple muses to celebrate on the biggest night of celebrity fashion. There was, of course, the Marilyn Monroe dress in 2022 that caused controversy over Kardashian’s rapid weight loss as well as questions over whether or not she damaged the historic gown. In 2021, she channeled her inner Batman, and while the fashionista didn’t say as much, some thought her 2024 look was a swipe at Taylor Swift.

This year’s look, however, really got the creative juices flowing, and it sounds like we might see some SKIMS pieces in the future that tie into that shiny, copper-colored breastplate. Kim Kardashian spoke to Vogue recently about her new SKIMS London store, and it turns out she spent quite a bit of time across the pond prepping for the 2026 Met Gala with fittings with Allen Jones. In fact, while taking a call about the London store, she said:

It would be really cool to do an artful collab with him for the store. I’m going to think about this when we get off the phone.

I guess finding inspiration for new SKIMS products can be as simple as that! While naked looks ruled this year’s Met Gala — even Kim Kardashian’s little sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner created epic moments with dresses that bore a resemblance to the SKIMS nipple bra — Kim’s outfit was more structured, thanks to Allen Jones’ fiberglass creation.