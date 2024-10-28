Kim Kardashian Just Revealed SKIMS Did A Whole Photoshoot With A Polar Bear For The Holidays, And Fans Wholeheartedly Approve

While Kim Kardashian has made waves as a reality TV star and media personality, she’s more than proven herself to be a shrewd businesswoman. She’s particularly made serious strides in the shapewear space through her SKIMS brand. Kardashian, who became a billionaire in 2022, has overseen a number of successful marketing campaigns, which have included some eclectic components. Most recently, the 44-year-old mogul revealed that the brand held a holiday-themed photoshoot that involved a polar bear – and the fans approve.

Spooky season is still in effect but, for some, it’s not too early to be thinking about the holidays. When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s business, she and her colleagues are now in the process of promoting the SKIMS holiday shop, which is set to open on October 30. The aforementioned photoshoot was apparently done in conjunction with the opening of the store, and it features singer/songwriter Tate McRae. While sporting various outfits, McRae posed in a snowglobe, next to a bear and alongside a triceratops (for some reason):

I’d definitely be one of the first people to say that the general public should hold off on the Christmas-centric promotions and decor before Halloween and Thanksgiving are done. However, I can’t deny that the photoshoot is a creative way to get people buzzing about the holiday season. At least, that’s the impression I get based on the comments that have been shared under the Instagram post thus far. Take a look:

Kim's marketing is always on point 🔥🔥🔥 - bravorecs

Kim Kardashian respect button ✅✅✅ - junaid_07ix

Skim’s campaign always eat it - chanel.ninja

ICONIC [SKIMS] 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 - khloekupdatess

This is legit the hottest collab skins ever did !! Amen 🙏 - maleniks

All in all, it would seem that there are very few detractors among the sea of admirers in the comments. That probably shouldn’t be too surprising considering just how devoted the Kardashians star’s fans are. Not only that but, as the comments suggest this isn’t the first time SKIMS has gone all out when trying to advertise something.

Over the years, the shapewear company has delighted consumers with its quirky promotional material as much as it has with its out-of-the-box products, like the acclaimed nipple bra and edible underwear . (Yeah, you read the latter offering correctly.) Just this past summer, a sci-fi-inspired commercial for Kim Kardashian’s brand was released and depicted her as an engineer managing Kim “klones.” While it was quite trippy, the ad seemed to strike a chord with fans at the time.

SKIMS’ reach is undeniable at this point and, if you need evidence of that, look no further than the celebrities who’ve supported its products. Singer Sabrina Carpenter modeled SKIMS wear for a campaign, while Gwenyth Paltrow wore it without having any corporate ties to the brand. (The latter development caused Kim Karadashian to fangirl out .) As the company continues to grow, I’d imagine that the photoshoots are only going to continue and, if history is any indication, fans could keep hyping them up.

Those who are fascinated by the multihyphenate’s reality TV-related exploits can stream The Kardashians, which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription .

