Kim Kardashian Wears A Curve-Hugging, Sparkling Gown On A Yacht, Because Why Not?

Kim Kardashian is living her best life these days after hard-launching her relationship with Lewis Hamilton. Honestly, what could indicate a stress-free mindset better than ice cream before the Met Gala? Perhaps making fun of herself tripping in high heels? I’m frankly obsessed with this happy, carefree attitude, and it was on display again this week, as she and Khloé Kardashian vacationed together. I mean, why wouldn’t you wear an exquisitely curve-hugging ball gown on a yacht with your sister?

I hope cameras were rolling for some yet-to-be-announced spinoff like Kim and Khloé Take the Yacht (though I’d settle for a 2026 premiere date for The Kardashians Season 8) when the sisters took to the seas for a trip that included a stop at the Monaco Grand Prix. Photographers caught Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton making out on a yacht, but when the racecar driver was otherwise occupied, the sisters got into their own yacht antics. The two donned stunning dresses as they posed for photos that Kim shared on Instagram:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Kim Kardashian is absolutely glowing in that gown of iridescent sequins. The dress features a low-cut neckline that displays ample cleavage, as the floor-length number hugs every curve as if it were created to be worn on that body. Perhaps it was, because if anybody could get a sparkling bespoke dress like that to wear for a night on the yacht, it would be Kim Kardashian.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Khloé Kardashian isn’t looking so shabby herself, as she squeezed her super-slim figure into a pink latex sleeveless minidress that may or may not have been inspired by sister Kylie Jenner’s pink latex lingerie.

Both Kim and Khloé had their hair styled down in long waves with full glam makeup, so I can’t be sure if they were headed to or from an event, or if the night on the yacht was the event, but either way, they looked fabulous doing whatever they were doing.

It’s not surprising that Kim Kardashian has been serving such amazing looks this year as her romance with Lewis Hamilton has developed, given how big both of them are in the world of celebrity fashion. Kim’s Met Gala look featured a sculpted breastplate that freed the (faux) nipple in a shinier, more metallic way than sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in their nipple bras.

She and Khloé looked just as gorgeous but way more casual (and possibly photoshopped) on a trip to Japan with their kids earlier this year, and we can’t forget Kim Kardashian’s steamy “Gucci Girl” post that even inspired a heart-eyes emoji from Lewis Hamilton.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s great to see Kim seeming so happy lately, and I will be thinking about this gorgeous sequined dress for a long time. Hopefully more fun “just because” fashion moments are coming soon, but until then, you can see what Kim, Khloé and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family are up to by streaming The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.