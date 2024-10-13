Kim Kardashian Posed In SKIMS Gear Alongside Glenn Close And Niecy Nash On The Set Of Their New Show, Because Of Course

The legal world is certainly keeping Kim Kardashian busy these days. In the past month, she’s continued her real-life work on prison reform, meeting with convicted killers Lyle and Erik Menendez following the release of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters anthology. Meanwhile in the fictional world, the reality star has been hard at work on her upcoming legal drama All’s Fair. The cast of the series — which is also a Murphy creation and set to appear on the 2025 TV schedule — seemed to be getting along swimmingly, as Niecy Nash posted pics posing in SKIMS pajamas alongside Kardashian and Glenn Close.

Kim Kardashian has gotten everyone from Sabrina Carpenter (who did NOT have to ask Taylor Swift’s permission , by the way) to Jenny McCarthy to pose for her SKIMS ads , and now she can add her All’s Fair co-stars to that list, as Glenn Close and Niecy Nash flaunted the gorgeous black sleep sets gifted to them by Kardashian. Nash shared the pic on Instagram:

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) A photo posted by on

I mean, of course, Kim Kardashian’s gift to her new co-stars would be something from her own clothing line; self-promotion is kind of her thing, after all. I can’t hate on this, though, because it’s actually a pretty generous gift, and I know those SKIMS pajamas don’t come cheap! All three ladies were looking simply wonderful (and comfortable!) as they posed in front of what I can only hope is one of their desks in the law office they work for on All’s Fair.

Ryan Murphy pitched Kim Kardashian on the idea of leading her own series (during a conversation we got to see on The Kardashians, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ) following her acting debut last year on American Horror Story: Delicate . Eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close nearly passed on All’s Fair because she was afraid her character would be too similar to the one she played on Damages, and she didn’t want to repeat herself.

It’s unknown exactly what kind of roles she and Niecy Nash will play, but we know Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian are wanting to channel major female empowerment. Halle Berry was also cast for the upcoming Hulu series , but she had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts .

Kim Kardashian’s character was reportedly inspired by Laura Wasser, the so-called “divorce lawyer to the stars,” who has represented Kardashian in two of her three divorce s , as well as celebrities including Kevin Costner, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and many more, She’s also apparently helping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez navigate their split without a prenuptial agreement.

I’m excited to see what Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash and Glenn Close will do together on the screen, and it’s good to know that they’re staying comfy on set! In addition to waiting for a premiere date to be announced for All’s Fair, we’re also waiting to see when the entire Kardashian-Jenner family will return to Hulu.

