Kim Kardashian Fangirling Over Gwyneth Paltrow Rocking SKIMS Is Giving Me Throwback Vibes To That Time The Goop Founder Sent Her Famous Vagina Candle

We love women supporting women, especially when it comes to hyping up each other’s businesses, and that’s exactly what Gwyneth Paltrow did for Kim Kardashian. However, not only did we get to see her recommending SKIMS, but the founder of the clothing brand fangirled over it too, making it even better. To top it all off, it’s also giving me flashbacks to the time Kim K. got a vagina candle from the Goop founder, reminding me of the history these two have when it comes to showing love for one another’s work.

Kim Kardashian Fangirled Over Gwyneth Paltrow Wearing SKIMS

Paltrow took to her IG story to hype up Kardashian and SKIMS. She posted a mirror selfie of her in a brown bodysuit, writing “@skims for exercise” and that it was “#wellnesswednesday.”

(Image credit: Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram)

Not long after she posted that mirror selfie, Kim K. reposted it on her own Instagram story, writing:

Lovvveeeeee youuuuu and wowww!!!!

Now, the Kardashian is used to seeing famous folks in SKIMS. Sabrina Carpenter was in a SKIMS campaign , and others like Megan Fox, Cardi B, Usher, Nicola Coughlan and more have posed for the brand's various ads.

However, what makes Paltrow’s post extra exciting is it seems unprompted. She was simply wearing the bodysuit and wanted to post about it, nowhere on her IG story does it say it’s a #ad. So, it totally makes sense that the reality star was excited to see the Oscar winner’s post about her brand.

Plus, these two have a history of hyping up each other’s products. So, it totally tracks that Kim K. was stoked to see the Shakespeare in Love star rocking her brand’s bodysuit.

This Reminds Me Of The Time The Goop Founder Sent The Reality Star A Vagina Candle

A few years ago, when Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle was making waves on the internet, she gifted one to Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West. She posted a photo of her Goop package on her IG story, showing that she had been sent the famous vagina candle – which had a label on it that said “this smells like Kim’s orgasm,” a vibrator, The Sex Gel and more items.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The reality star wrote at the time that she’s “never been more excited” for a candle, and she thanked Paltrow, with an “I love you.”

The Iron Man actress has been open about the vagina candle and why she created it , calling it a “really strong feminist statement.” She also explained that it doesn't smell like a vagina, it has the scent of “roses and all kinds of things.” So, I'm not surprised that Kardashian was excited to receive it.

As you likely remember, though, the candle was met with controversy, as it reportedly exploded inside a home , and a man sued Goop over it . However, the novelty of it and its name was what made it go viral.

Now, it’s also a marker of the friendship between Paltrow and Kardashian. The two businesswomen clearly support and like each other, and it’s so sweet to see them hyping one another up.