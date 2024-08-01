Kim Kardashian Fangirling Over Gwyneth Paltrow Rocking SKIMS Is Giving Me Throwback Vibes To That Time The Goop Founder Sent Her Famous Vagina Candle
The ladies are supporting each other once again!
We love women supporting women, especially when it comes to hyping up each other’s businesses, and that’s exactly what Gwyneth Paltrow did for Kim Kardashian. However, not only did we get to see her recommending SKIMS, but the founder of the clothing brand fangirled over it too, making it even better. To top it all off, it’s also giving me flashbacks to the time Kim K. got a vagina candle from the Goop founder, reminding me of the history these two have when it comes to showing love for one another’s work.
Kim Kardashian Fangirled Over Gwyneth Paltrow Wearing SKIMS
Paltrow took to her IG story to hype up Kardashian and SKIMS. She posted a mirror selfie of her in a brown bodysuit, writing “@skims for exercise” and that it was “#wellnesswednesday.”
Not long after she posted that mirror selfie, Kim K. reposted it on her own Instagram story, writing:
Now, the Kardashian is used to seeing famous folks in SKIMS. Sabrina Carpenter was in a SKIMS campaign, and others like Megan Fox, Cardi B, Usher, Nicola Coughlan and more have posed for the brand's various ads.
However, what makes Paltrow’s post extra exciting is it seems unprompted. She was simply wearing the bodysuit and wanted to post about it, nowhere on her IG story does it say it’s a #ad. So, it totally makes sense that the reality star was excited to see the Oscar winner’s post about her brand.
Plus, these two have a history of hyping up each other’s products. So, it totally tracks that Kim K. was stoked to see the Shakespeare in Love star rocking her brand’s bodysuit.
This Reminds Me Of The Time The Goop Founder Sent The Reality Star A Vagina Candle
A few years ago, when Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle was making waves on the internet, she gifted one to Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West. She posted a photo of her Goop package on her IG story, showing that she had been sent the famous vagina candle – which had a label on it that said “this smells like Kim’s orgasm,” a vibrator, The Sex Gel and more items.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The reality star wrote at the time that she’s “never been more excited” for a candle, and she thanked Paltrow, with an “I love you.”
The Iron Man actress has been open about the vagina candle and why she created it, calling it a “really strong feminist statement.” She also explained that it doesn't smell like a vagina, it has the scent of “roses and all kinds of things.” So, I'm not surprised that Kardashian was excited to receive it.
As you likely remember, though, the candle was met with controversy, as it reportedly exploded inside a home, and a man sued Goop over it. However, the novelty of it and its name was what made it go viral.
Now, it’s also a marker of the friendship between Paltrow and Kardashian. The two businesswomen clearly support and like each other, and it’s so sweet to see them hyping one another up.
While Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t acting these days, she’s staying busy with her business, and as you learned through this story, she’s very active on social media. As for Kim Kardashian, she’s keeping up with her various businesses and reality show, and to see what she’s up to and learn more about SKIMS and how it’s grown, you can stream the latest season of The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.