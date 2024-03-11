Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Commercial Has Her Playing An Engineer Managing Kim ‘Klones,’ And The Internet Is Here For It

Kim Kardashian is known for her status as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and her key role in their reality TV empire. Of course, she’s also a businesswoman with a number of endeavors that don’t revolve around unscripted TV. Kardashian, who became a billionaire in 2022, is also co-founder of the Skims shapewear brand. She regularly promotes the company on social media, dropping promo pics and videos on its behalf. This week, its first national commercial debuts, and it shows Kardashian playing an engineer managing her Kim “klones.” While it may sound like a wild concept, it seems to have worked, because the Internet is here for it.

The promo in question was shared on the 43-year-old mother of four’s Instagram. In the clip, the “chief engineer” enters a room filled with numerous monitors. Said screens are filled with feeds of various versions of Kim Kardashian, who are all testing out various products. These experiments range from a zero gravity test of sorts to one that tests the support levels of one of the products. It all ends with a shot of the various doppelgangers together, before they’re all revealed to be on a spaceship of sorts. You should really check this out for yourself:

I certainly didn’t have this kind of advertisement on my bingo card for 2024, though I suppose I should’ve expected it. After all, the media mogul and her collaborators have proven to be very creative when it comes to their marketing strategies. So one would think they’d all be pleased to see what fans are saying. A fan named creativechaoseditor commented on the post, saying:

This is next-level iconic @kimkardashian & @skims 👏🫶

Some have long expressed their sense of admiration for the Kardashians star and the creative decisions she’s made with her business. After this latest advert dropped, real_oppy was among the people to commend her for her efforts. They also provided a particularly glowing piece of praise:

This is it, Kim 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥..... You're officially my role model 💯 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

In addition to lauding the concept and production values, some were also taken by the actual fashion that was on display. Leah_tude shared a sentiment that many may relate to:

Actually need that dress at the end.

If anything, what this promo seems to be doing is further some fans’ love of the clothing maven. Chrislyandre expressed that sentiment in their own comment and revealed just why they have those feelings:

I love you because of your marketing skills.

Skims has produced a wide range of products during the span of its nearly five-year existence. From “reusable” cotton shirts to edible underwear , this brand specializes in some truly eclectic clothing. It’s also received praise from more than a few people – one of which is Whoopi Goldberg, who praised the nipple bra . After the release of this latest commercial, it’s even more evident that Kim Kardashian and her cohorts are doing something right. Kudos to them on the commercial launch!