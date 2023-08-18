After King Of The Hill Alum Johnny Hardwick’s Death, Details About His Involvement In Upcoming Hulu Revival Emerge

Recently, the King of the Hill family endured the loss of one of its own. With actor Johnny Hardwick’s untimely death , the man behind the voice of Dale Gribble left behind a legacy of performance in an unforgettable role. And now, after much speculation in the wake of his passing, details about Hardwick’s involvement in the Hulu revival series have finally emerged.

According to information reported by TVLine , “a couple episodes” worth of Hardwick’s voice talents have been completed. With no concrete debut information, except for an intended 2024 release date, it’s uncertain how much of Dale’s upcoming return is left unproduced. There is also no word on whether or not Arlen, Texas’ jack-of-all-trades will be recast for any duration of the series’ future.

The loss of Johnny Hardwick has inspired reactions from King of the Hill fans and colleagues reflecting on what made his character just as memorable as he was. So an obvious decision on whether to keep the character on board, or to write him off in a natural but fitting conclusion, is something that will presumably require a lot of thought. Without the knowledge of just how much of Hardwick’s role was completed on this upcoming revival project, speculation on that front isn’t easy.

Meanwhile, nobody needs to speculate just how important Dale Gribble was to King of the Hill. As one of the core characters that was, at the very least, always seen in the show’s iconic opening, there are plenty of lines and moments people can revisit in his honor. One could even say that it’s part of why King of the Hill’s reboot is so exciting , as future antics will have a chance to join those top tier moments.

Come to think of it, Mike Judge’s desire for a “passage of time” in the world of Hank Hill represents a unique opportunity to develop Dale’s character. Could the professional exterminator/conspiracy theorist soften his edges, and become a kinder, gentler man? Or has he kept the pedal to the metal, burrowing deeper down the internet rabbit hole?

Whatever the answer, asking questions like this is just a bittersweet reminder of the current reality. While we don’t know how much of Johnny Hardwick’s work on the King of the Hill revival was completed, we’ve still got some new adventures to look forward to with Dale Gribble and/or "Rusty Shackleford."