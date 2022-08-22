Knives Out 2 Finally Has A Release Date, And You're Going To Have To Wait A Little For Daniel Craig's Next Case

A trail of clues has slowly been assembling, like donut holes aligning to form one perfect pastry, when it comes to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2. The upcoming movie revealed its title not too long ago, giving us the name Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but a release date was ever elusive. That information is now readily available, as it’s been learned that Daniel Craig’s next case as Benoit Blanc finally has a release date, and there’s a little bit of a wait.

Netflix subscribers will have to wait until the holidays for Johnson and Craig’s famed detective to return, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out mystery will be hitting the platform on December 23rd. Though the latest all-star whodunnit will making the film festival circuit, starting with its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, it appears the road to streaming is a bit longer than some may have intended.

This is also because, as is with some Netflix titles of such prestige, Glass Onion will be having a limited theatrical release preceding that debut. It's not all bad news though, as a new photo has been dropped that shows Daniel Craig and the ridiculously stacked cast for Knives Out 2 hanging out together. And by hanging out, I totally mean that Benoit is probably holding court, deducing some crucial clues with a hysterical metaphor:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Glass Onion: a Knives Out mystery (opens in new tab) hits Netflix’s streaming library on December 23rd.

