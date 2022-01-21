Knives Out 2 Just Got Some Exciting Updates, So Bring On Daniel Craig

After delivering Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the public in late 2017, writer/director Rian Johnson returned two years later with the Daniel Craig-led Knives Out, which was met with critical acclaim and made over $311 million worldwide. By January 2021, Lionsgate announced that a sequel for the mystery film had been greenlit, but in March 2021, Netflix paid a hefty sum to acquire both Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3. As far as the former movie goes, we finally have a time frame on when we can expect to see it on the streaming service, among other exciting updates.

While Knives Out 2 doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, Variety reports that it’ll premiere both on Netflix and in theaters in the last quarter of 2022, i.e. sometime from October to December. So along with being able to watch Knives Out 2 at home, fans will also have the option to check it out on the big screen, although I suspect that as is traditionally the case with Netflix exclusive movies, it’ll be more of a limited run rather than a wide release.

Additionally, Knives Out 2 is also expected to make a festival run before becoming available to the masses. As such, it’s possible that the sequel could garner some awards attention for Netflix come next year. Among the accolades Knives Out received was an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay nomination and three Golden Globe nominations.

Knives Out 2 will reunite audiences with Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, the unorthodox detective who was hired to investigate Harlan Thrombey’s death in the first movie. So far no other actors from Knives Out have been confirmed for the sequel, which makes sense considering that Benoit will be dealing with a new case that doesn’t involve anyone in the Thrombey family or their close circle. Craig (who recently wrapped his tenure as James Bond with No Time to Die) was reportedly paid more than $100 million to reprise the role, as was Johnson.

Although Knives Out 2 plot details are still being kept a closely-guarded secret, we do know who will be joining Daniel Craig for this next whodunnit outing. The sequel’s cast includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Ethan Hawke. None of their roles have been identified yet. Knives Out 2 filmed from June 28-September 13, 2021, with the first month of production happening in Greece, as well as some footage being shot in New York City and Serbia afterwards.

We here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised of more updates on Knives Out 2 as they trickle in. As always, you can keep track of what movies are officially slotted for the coming months with our 2022 release schedule.