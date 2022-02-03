Netflix Just Gave Us First Looks At Knives Out 2, The Gray Man And Henry Cavill Back As Sherlock In Enola Holmes 2

Starting with Beasts of No Nation in 2015, Netflix has delivered all kinds of original movies to its subscribers, and each year the platform’s output of cinematic entertainment increases. Even just a month into 2022, movies like The Royal Treatment and Home Team have already made the rounds, but there’s plenty more to come. In fact, a new trailer has dropped teasing some of the bigger Netflix movies for this year, and it includes first looks at Knives Out 2, The Gray Man and Henry Cavill’s return as Sherlock Homes in Enola Holmes 2.

This preview takes a page from Deadpool’s book and sees many of the main actors from Netflix movies this year breaking the fourth wall between snippets of actual footage from these movies. In the case of Knives Out 2 though, Daniel Craig doesn’t talk to viewers about the joys of watching feature films. Instead, we simply see his character, private investigator Benoit Blanc, peering off in the same direction as costars Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista. The whodunnit sequel that Rian Johnson returned to write and direct primarily filmed in Greece, and its other starring actors include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Ethan Hawke.

Moving on, we have The Gray Man, which is based on the same-named novel by Mark Greaney and stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as Court Gentry and Lloyd Hansen, respectively. We knew a bit about The Gray Man before, but in the trailer Gosling spends a little time addressing the audience in the midst of a fight atop a moving train, and in addition to getting quick looks at costars Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, this portion of the trailer ends with a peek at a phone conversation between the main protagonist and antagonist. This flick is Netflix’s most expensive movie yet, reportedly being given a production budget upwards of $200 million.

Then there’s Enola Holmes 2, which continues to adapt the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer. Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola is already known for breaking the fourth wall, but Henry Cavill’s Sherlock decides to get in on that action during this trailer, much to his sister’s dismay. Enola Holmes 2 will also feature Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury.

Some of the other movies teased in this Netflix trailer include The Mother, The Adam Project, Spiderwick, They Cloned Tyrone and The School for Good and Evil. Even accounting for all the movies in the Netflix 2022 Movie Preview, they’re just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to original features hitting this streaming service this year. So if any of the titles in this preview caught your eye, make sure your Netflix subscription is in working order.

As always, keep visiting CinemaBlend for more news about Netflix’s movie and TV output. Those of you wondering what feature films will be coming out on other streaming platforms and in theaters, we have a handy lineup of the 2022 movie releases.