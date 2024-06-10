Knives Out 3 Is Now Filming, And Rian Johnson Celebrated By Sharing A Wild New Look For Daniel Craig That Made Me Scream Out Loud

The game, as they say, is afoot. Fans of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out mystery series were given reason to celebrate when they recently learned the title of the upcoming third adventure structured around Daniel Craig’s sleuth, Benoit Blanc. The general consensus on these movies is, “Hey Rian Johnson, please make 1,000 of these murder mysteries with Daniel Craig.” The first one, Knives Out, was delicious. The sequel Glass Onion was a complete shift to a new location with new criminals, and was equally magnificent. And if you feared at all that Craig and Johnson would rest on their laurels for the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, well, one need only look at this smashing photo of a long-haired Blanc to know that this movie is going to be magnificent. I literally screamed out loud when I saw this photo.

(Image credit: Netflix)

