La Dolce Villa Had A Nice Little Valentine’s Run At No. 1 On Netflix’s Top 10 List, But It’s Already Being Beat By Two Intense Movies

Naturally, during Valentine’s Day week, Netflix users were in the mood for love. That was proof when fans were all over La Dolce Villa , which stayed at No. 1 during the romantic holiday week. However, the 2025 Netflix release has been beaten by two intense movies that show subscribers are drawn right now to gripping crime dramas.

Beating the Netflix Original rom-com in its No. 1 spot, the crime-thriller To Catch a Killer is sitting very comfortably in that top spot. Damián Szifron’s English-language debut stars Shailene Woodley as a young Baltimore cop recruited by the FBI to track a killer. As many people with a Netflix subscription are hooked on the streamer’s best true crime shows that delve into the psychological exploration of a killer, it’s no wonder To Catch a Killer is on the radar of many.

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment)

Following behind To Catch a Killer is an American bio-drama that stars Laura Dern and Jack O’Connell. Based on the Willingham v. State of Texas case, Trial by Fire is about a man sent on death row after being accused of killing his three daughters in a fire. After a playwright learns about his story, she’s determined to do everything in her power to free the convicted man. Continuing to pique the interest of Netflix users’ true crime appeal, the 2018 flick explores the injustices of the criminal justice system. Not to mention, the powerful performances of Dern and O’Connell are bound to hit hard with audiences.

(Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

Going back to La Dolce Villa, there are many reasons why Netflix users were drawn to it not too long ago. Starring Felicity’s Scott Foley, a father tries to stop his daughter from buying a legit “One Euro House” deal in Italy, all while falling in love with the town and its beautiful mayor. Subscribers can live vicariously through the characters traveling to Italy and falling in love with the film’s surroundings. Plus, you know you’re guaranteed for some feel-good vibes watching a rom-com.

Audiences may have been quick to add La Dolce Villa to their streaming schedule during Valentine’s Week. However, with the Valentine’s craze dying out as we hit the middle of the month, the destination romance movie has been knocked down to the No. 3 spot, showing Netflix subscribers are looking for more intense dramas to dive into.

La Dolce Villa may have been what Netflix subscribers wanted to see during Valentine’s Week, but intense dramas like To Catch a Killer and Trial by Fire are hitting audiences by storm in its top two Netflix spots. Both movies’ compelling true-crime stories and strong performances by their leads are proof that viewers are just as hungry for suspense and depth as they were for romance. Feel free to watch the streaming service’s Top Ten movies available on Netflix now.