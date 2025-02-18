Fans Are All Over Netflix’s New Rom-Com La Dolce Villa, But Don’t Sleep On Amazon’s Popular Valentine’s Weekend Release

Valentine’s Day weekend was a great time for movie lovers to sit on the couch with that special someone and stream a sweet flick. Among Netflix’s best movies for February are classic rom-coms like 13 Going on 30 and Notting Hill. A newly released, original rom-com from the streamer is currently crushing with viewers in the U.S., and it's La Dolce Villa. While that film seems to be crushing with fans, you should know that Amazon has a popular Valentine’s release that’s worth checking out, too.

If rom-coms like Eat Pray Love, Under the Tuscan Sun and Roman Holiday have taught us anything, it's that Italy is the perfect backdrop for films within this genre. The 2025 Netflix movie schedule release La Dolce Villa has been No. 1 within the streamer's list of top movies in the U.S. since February 18th. On Rotten Tomatoes, four out of seven critic reviews dubbed the film “Fresh,” and it also has a respectable audience rating of 61%.

Directed by Freaky Friday's Mark Waters, the destination rom-com stars Felicity’s Scott Foley as a father who tries to stop his daughter from pursuing a “One Euro House” deal. And, while in Italy, he develops affection for the town as well as its beautiful mayor.

This is far from the first time that the mega-streamer has had a hit, original rom-com on its hands. Just last May, another Mark Waters-helmed flick, Mother of the Bride, hit No. 1 worldwide. Then, in August, Find Me Falling crushed on the platform, and Lonely Planet dominated on a global scale in October.

While La Dolce Villa is one movie Netflix subscription holders should add to their list of new streaming releases to watch, there’s another on Amazon that came out on Valentine’s Weekend that we shouldn’t sleep on. Currently #1 on the streaming service, My Fault: London is a romantic drama that shows the struggles that result when a teenage girl falls for her attractive stepbrother.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Based on 2023’s Spanish-speaking Amazon Prime movie My Fault, the film takes place in London and provides yet another story of a complicated attraction between two people as well as the intense drama that follows. The OG film was the most popular Amazon Prime movie of 2023 and was still No. 4 the following year. So it probably makes sense that subscribers want to see the appeal of its English-speaking remake.

It's also worth mentioning that this offering Prime Video subscription holders has a solid leg up on La Dolce Villa when it comes to its reception. The latter's audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is at 89%, as of this writing. That's an impressive accomplishment, considering just how particular viewers can be at times.

Still, I'd say there's no need to pit the two films against each other. Personally, I would argue that we're fortune to have two more rom-coms that are connecting with audiences. The teams behind La Dolce Villa and My Fault: London should be proud that they're respective films are being well received. As someone who enjoys this genre, I love to see it and hope that some other romantic comedies also find success within the streaming realm as the year goes on.