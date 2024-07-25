Legend Of Vox Machina Isn't My Usual Kind Of Show, But New Prime Video Clip Has Me More Hyped Than Ever For Season 3

The summer of the 2024 TV schedule is quickly heading towards the fall, when some of my favorite network TV shows will be back with new episodes of full seasons following the end of last year’s WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. Despite spending a lot of my TV time watching medical and crime procedurals, one series that I’m highly anticipating in just over two months is also one that isn’t usually my kind at all: The Legend of Vox Machina, produced for Amazon Prime Video subscribers . And dang it, after a new clip was released, I’m more excited than ever for the upcoming third season of the animated fantasy series.

First things first, though – when I say that Legend of Vox Machina “isn’t usually my kind” of show, that’s not at all an insult to the show or any of the various genres it occupies. I’ve just very rarely watched even the best animated TV shows as an adult outside of franchises that I already love, like Star Wars. Plus, the show is based on the first Dungeons & Dragons campaign of Critical Role, and everything I know about D&D is what I’ve learned from Stranger Things and anything I might have picked up by osmosis at San Diego Comic-Con in previous years. Never played a tabletop roleplaying game in my life unless Monopoly counts.

In fact, it’s pure happenstance that I even tried Vox Machina. I watched a random clip that was recommended to me on YouTube, and it happened to be at a time when I wanted a breather from all of the crime procedurals that I watch and cover for CinemaBlend. I like fantasy as a genre, have a Prime Video subscription, decided to give it a shot, and then… well, I proceeded to binge-watch both seasons as quickly as life and sleep permitted. Everything from the story to the characters to the music – lyrical and instrumental – hooked me, and I’m just glad that the Season 3 premiere date was announced not too long after I became a fan.

It may have been among the top TV shows of 2022 , but I discovered it circa 2024! And that leads us to the quick clip for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 that was released on X (formerly known as Twitter) prior to the show’s arrival at San Diego Comic-Con. I’m not kidding when I say “quick,” but it’s enough to rekindle my excitement that new episodes are on the way. Take a look:

We have a pretty sweet ride to #SDCC. pic.twitter.com/gWtTcKeWu7July 24, 2024

Do I know what’s happening in this clip, as somebody who has never watched any of Critical Role’s actual campaigns? I sure don’t, but I’m excited! Percy and Vex’s dynamic was one of my favorite parts of the first two seasons, so even a moment of them – albeit a tense one – makes this a winner for me. The goofy music playing over Scanlan’s ride on the broom seems unlikely to be in the final cut of whichever episode this is, since Scanlan himself seems to be singing. Plus, banners for Doctor Dranzel’s Spectacular Traveling Troupe? Perhaps we’re in for some Kaylie. She does appear in the Season 3 opening title sequence , after all.

The third season of The Legend of Vox Machina will premiere on Thursday, October 3 with a Prime Video subscription. You can also revisit the first two seasons streaming now for during the wait for new episodes this fall.