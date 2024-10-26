A Hotel Guest Recalls What They Saw The Night Of Liam Payne Death: ‘He Kept Being Escorted Back Up To His Room’

It’s been a tragic couple of weeks for One Direction fans, and all who loved Liam Payne following his death at the age of 31. After the singer sadly died after falling over 40 feet from the balcony of a hotel room he was staying at in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16, more details on final days of his life are surfacing. A recently released documentary appears to hold such information. That includes an account from a hotel guest about Payne's alleged behavior on the evening of his passing.

In the nearly two weeks since Liam Payne’s death, it’s been revealed that the One Direction member had multiple drugs in his system, including a particularly dangerous party drug called “pink cocaine” . In the ABC News documentary IMPACT x Nightline: One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days, which is available to watch with a Hulu subscription , an American tourist who was staying at the CasaSur Palermo at the same time as Liam Payne shared the following:

We had multiple encounters with Liam. [There were] multiple times, he had come down to the lobby, was causing a disturbance. [He] kept being escorted back up to his room.

Other guests reported “erratic behavior”, with another patron at the Buenos Aires hotel recalling “a lot of noise” coming from his room including “a really loud, violent scream” last week, per People . The hotel visitor in the documentary also said this to ABC, in regard to the musician's purported actions:

[He] was smashing his laptop in the lobby. And then the final time he came back down, he actually passed out in the lobby of the hotel.

ABC reports that after Liam Payne returned to his room, the hotel manager called 911 to share that they had a guest who was apparently drunk. The manager recalled that when Payne was conscious, he was breaking everything in the room, and expressed concern over his life being in danger due to his room having a balcony. Ultimately, help did not arrive before Payne fell three stories from his room and died at the scene. After the singer’s death, his room was found trashed, with a broken TV.

Since the "First Time" performer's death, the remaining One Direction members have released a joint statement sharing their devastation of the passing, along with each of them remembering their bandmate on their personal socials. Simon Cowell, who signed 1D after forming them on The X Factor, said he was “heartbroken” after hearing the news .

Fans have also been paying tribute to the singer all over social media in the fallout of the shocking death. Shawn Mendes honored Liam Payne at one of his concerts, along with Rita Ora, who ended up in tears while singing the Fifty Shades Freed song “For You” she shared with him at a show she performed after his death in Japan.

Only time will tell if or when further details on Liam Payne's death will be shared. All the while, we here at CinemaBlend are sending love and condolences to all who are affected by the singer's passing.