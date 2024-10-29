'There Were A Lot Of Worried Texts.' Sources Close To Liam Payne Are Speaking Out About Him Working On A Netflix Show Post-Rehab

Liam Payne’s recent involvement in an upcoming Netflix series titled Building the Band has drawn concerns from friends and colleagues who question if he was truly prepared for the demands of a high-profile project so soon after a period of rehabilitation. The late former One Direction member , whose struggle with substance abuse has been well-documented, signed on as a guest judge for the series earlier this year alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland. However, sources allegedly doubt whether Payne’s management prioritized his well-being.

Close associates of the pop star told Page Six that his participation in the show raised serious concerns. Some insiders described a series of "worried texts" exchanged among friends who felt he was being pushed too hard. An insider told the publication:

His manager pushed him to do the show and there were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us. We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this.

The 31-year-old music icon tragically passed away after falling from a building balcony earlier this month. The source close to the Popstar alleges Payne had become very distant and isolated. They continued:

Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated by a new group of people away from [those] who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time.

Those close to Payne also disclosed that he had suffered multiple overdoses in recent years, with one incident severe enough to require resuscitation. His addiction battle reportedly escalated after One Direction’s hiatus in 2015, leaving him isolated and struggling to fill the void left by his bandmates. According to another source:

He was heartbroken and never really recovered. He was lost without his brothers.

In the ABC News documentary IMPACT x Nightline: One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days, which is available to watch with a Hulu subscription , it was revealed that an autopsy of the former One Direction star, questions have emerged about "pink cocaine ," a substance detected in his toxicology report. Despite its name, pink cocaine doesn’t actually contain the cocaine compound itself. Instead, it typically refers to a mix of methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy, often combined with other substances for a potent, unpredictable effect. Authorities suspect this combination, along with additional intoxicants, may have contributed to the "Night Changes" performer's death. Police also reportedly discovered cocaine and crack in his hotel room, raising further concerns about the risks of these powerful drugs.

The decision to proceed with Building the Band has sparked further debate about the role Payne’s management played in his life, particularly as he became distanced from familiar support networks. Friends allege that his manager had relocated him to Miami, away from loved ones, and that this isolation only deepened his vulnerability. In the months leading up to his death, the former boy band heartthrob was living in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, with whom he had reportedly been planning a future.

Following the tragic passing of the "What Makes You Beautiful" singer, the remaining members of One Direction released a joint statement expressing their profound sadness. Each member also shared personal tributes on social media to honor their late bandmate. Simon Cowell, who formed the band on The X Factor and later signed them, shared that he was "heartbroken" by the news .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this year, Liam Payne wrapped filming on a Netflix series and kept in contact with his co-star Nicole Scherzinger, who is now starring on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard. As loved ones continue to question whether the streamer and the production team ensured he was ready for the role, given his well-known battles with mental health and addiction, it remains to be seen if the show will ever hit the television schedule.

As of this writing, Netflix has not commented on the situation.