A Person Of Interest Was Interviewed In The Liam Payne Death Case: 'It Was All Normal'

It’s been nearly a month since the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne. The 31-year-old singer and songwriter died in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel. Authorities are investigating the situation and, so far, three people have been charged in connection to it. One person of interest is now speaking out on the matter, sharing their account of what allegedly transpired between them and Payne. With that, they’re disputing any wrongdoing on their part.

An autopsy revealed that Liam Payne, who reportedly battled substance abuse, had crack cocaine, benzodiazepine and pink cocaine in his system when he died on October 16. The three suspects in the case stand accused of supplying the late singer with drugs. The charges against the trio were revealed just a few days ago. One of them is reportedly an unnamed friend of the late singer and the others are a hotel employee and a drug dealer.

Braian Nahuel Paiz is one of the individuals, and he recently spoke with Argentinian news outlet Telefe Noticias . During his interview, Paiz denied the notion that he gave drugs to the “Strip That Down” performer. The 24-year-old waiter went on to say that weeks before the pop star’s passing, he encountered him when he visited the restaurant he works at in Puerto Madero. Paiz claims (via Us Weekly ) that at that time the 1D alum was “already under the effects of drugs and he didn’t actually eat anything” at the establishment.

Nevertheless, Braian Nahuel Paiz also said that he and Liam Payne “swapped details and saw each other later that night” and that “it was all normal.” One of their purported meetings happened at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 13. When sharing his claim and details of their interactions, Paiz said the following comments:

I never supplied Liam with drugs. … We took drugs together, but I never took drugs to him or accepted any money.

More on Liam Payne (Image credit: Liam Payne/YouTube) 'There Were A Lot Of Worried Texts.' Sources Close To Liam Payne Are Speaking Out About Him Working On A Netflix Show Post-Rehab

The restaurant worker’s statements come after “raids” were conducted in the name of Liam Payne , as federal agents searched hotel employee homes as well as an abode belonging to a friend of the deceased performer. All the while a hotel guest also recalled what they witnessed on the night of Payne’s death. An American tourist who was staying at the CasaSur Palermo at the time said they had “multiple encounters” with the star and that he caused a "disturbance" in the lobby, which led to him being escorted back to his room. They also claimed that Payne was “smashing his laptop” in the lobby.

In the aftermath of the “Bedroom Floor” singer’s death, a number of tributes have been shared in his honor. One emotional message came from Simon Cowell , who discovered One Direction years ago. Cowell warmly reflected on watching the performer come into his own and expressed just how “heartbroken” he was over the news of his passing. Meanwhile, pop singer Shawn Mendes paused a concert in memory of his fellow singer.

As it stands, the three people of interest who are tied to the case have specifically been charged with abandonment leading to death and the supply and facilitation of narcotics. With the investigation still ongoing, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Braian Nahuel Paiz and the others who are supposedly involved in the matter.