Like A Dragon: Yakuza: Everything We Know About The Video Game Adaptation

After what seems like decades of terrible movies based on beloved video game franchises, we’re currently living in a golden age thanks to shows like The Last of Us and Fallout, and another upcoming video game adaptation could keep that momentum going. Like a Dragon: Yakuza, a new Prime Video show based on one of the craziest video game franchises of the 21st century, will soon take viewers to the Kamurochō entertainment district for an action-packed, dramatic, and over-the-top experience.

Is this is the first you’re hearing about the new 2024 TV show ? Don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything we know about the series, including its premiere date, cast, story, and other things to expect. Let’s dive into the wild world of Like a Dragon: Yakuza, shall we?

It won’t be all that long before anyone with an Amazon subscription gets to check out Like a Dragon: Yakuza, as Prime Video has announced that the series will premiere on the platform on Thursday, October 24, 2024, in the United States and 240 other countries and territories, with the show premiering in Japan the following day on October 25.

Like A Dragon: Yakuza Will Consist Of Six Episodes

Unlike Fallout, which had all eight episodes of its first season released in one batch in April 2024, Prime Video has instead announced that Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be released in two three-episode batches for a total first-season run of six episodes. However, unlike upcoming Netflix shows like the highly-anticipated Cobra Kai Season 6 , which will have extended periods between each part, viewers will only have to wait one week between sections.

The first three episodes will drop on October 24, 2024 (October 25 in Japan) and the second set will be released the following week on October 31 (November 1 in Japan). This feels like a “best of both worlds” situation for prospective fans, as the release model will give viewers a chance to binge three episodes at a time while also getting the weekly output, albeit for only two weeks.

The Like A Dragon: Yakuza Cast

At the time of this writing, only one member of the Like a Dragon: Yakuza cast has been announced, but that should change sooner rather than later. That being said, let’s take a look at who will be leading the charge when the video game adaptation joins the list of great Prime Video original series .

Ryoma Takeuchi as Kazuma Kiryu

Prime Video announced in June 2024 that Ryoma Takeuchi would be taking on the role of Kazuma Kiryu, the Yakuza warrior at the heart of both the Like a Dragon series as well as the video game franchise on which it is based. Takeuchi is a major star in his native Japan, where he has spent the past decade appearing on shows like Kamen Rider Drive, Love as the World Ends, and Roppongi Class, as well as in various movies like My Teacher, My Love, The Deer King, and Akira and Akira.

He also briefly appeared in 2019’s Detective Pikachu, one of the best video game movies , as a Pokemon trainer. Takeuchi additionally provided the voice of Justice Smith’s character in the Japanese dub of the film.

Set In Two Time Periods, The Series Will Follow The Rise Of Yakuza Warrior Kazuma Kiryu

When Like a Dragon: Yakuza premieres on Prime Video in October 2024, it will tell the story of Yakuza warrior Kazuma Kiryu as he goes from a Japanese youth to an on-the-rise figure in Tokyo’s underground crime world. Amazon has announced that the series will take place in two time periods – 1995 and 2005 – and will follow Kiryu as he and his friends deal with the repercussions of their actions in the past and present.

In a statement released alongside the announcement, Ryoma Takeuchi teased “intense fighting scenes” for the series as well as the “human drama and conflict” that unfolds around the show’s central figure.

When Can We Expect A Like A Dragon: Yakuza Trailer

Prime Video has yet to release a Like a Dragon: Yakuza trailer at the time of this writing, nor has the studio released any images from the series outside of the title card. However, with the show set to premiere in October, it should be a case of “sooner” rather than “later.” Be on the lookout for a glimpse at the show in the coming weeks.

Like A Dragon: Yakuza Is Loosely Based On SEGA’s Popular Game Series

Though Like a Dragon: Yakuza will technically tell an original story, it will be heavily influenced by and loosely based on SEGA’s popular game series . The franchise, which combines beat-em-up action mechanics with exploration and some truly bonkers side missions, has been around since the 2005 release of Yakuza, and has seen nearly two dozen releases in the years that have followed.

Like the upcoming series, the games have typically centered around Kazuma Kiryu as the reformed Yakuza attempts to leave the criminal underworld for good, a feat that’s easier said than done. The series has also introduced countless iconic and dynamic characters, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if some (or many) of them show up at one point or another in the new show.

The Yakuza/Like A Dragon Games Are Known For Their Intense Action And Ridiculous Moments

Incredibly popular in Japan, and nearly as much so in the United States, the Yakuza/Like a Dragon games have long been known for their combination of intense action and ridiculous moments. There is no shortage of compilation videos on YouTube highlighting the wild and unique tone that has become a staple of the franchise.

Throughout the series, the player can fight a seemingly endless line of gangsters, police, and other human combatants, but games like Yakuza 5 and Yakuza 0 also allow you to fight bears. Bears in the streets, bears in the woods, bears in some kind of sanctioned fight in an arena. Add in karaoke minigames, gambling, and even some baseball action, and you have yourself one hell of an adventure.

The Series Is Directed By Masaharu Take

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is directed by famed Japanese filmmaker Masaharu Take. Best known for films like 100 Yen Love, The Ringside Story, and We Make Antiques, Take has spent the past 35 years working in the industry. In a statement that accompanied Prime Video’s announcement for the series, Take said he poured out his “heart, soul, the experience” from his career to bring the series to fruition.

Masayoshi Yokoyama, who has been instrumental in the video game series since its inception nearly 20 years ago, will also be involved as one of the show’s executive producers, which should be good news for longtime fans.