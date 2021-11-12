Lindsay Lohan's Christmas Movie For Netflix Finally Has A First Look

While Lindsay Lohan was known in her younger years for movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, she hasn’t acted as much in recent years. However, she will soon join the ranks of actresses leading their own heartwarming Christmas movies on Netflix. While the title of said movie still hasn’t been revealed yet, we finally have our first look at the Lohan-led romantic comedy.

As revealed earlier this month, Lindsay Lohan will be joined in this Christmas movie by Chord Overstreet, best known in the acting world for playing Sam Evans on Glee. Check out their two characters together in a delightfully festive environment below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This Christmas movie will be Lindsay Lohan’s first leading role since 2019’s Among the Shadows, where she played a vampire named Patricia Sherman. Talk about doing a tonal 180! As for Chord Overstreet, this will be his sixth film ever, having last appeared in 2020’s The Swing of Things with Luke Wilson, Olivia Culpo and Adelaide Kane. Now we wait and see how Lohan and Overstreet fare among the pantheon of Netflix’s original romantic couples.

It was revealed back in April that this Christmas movie will see Lindsay Lohan playing a newly engaged and spoiled hotel who gets total amnesia from a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to December 25. Chord Overstreet is playing the lodge owner, and he looks like he’s enjoying the company of Lohan’s character in the above picture. Per Variety, this Christmas movie’s cast also includes George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez, although it hasn’t been revealed yet who any of them are playing.

Behind the scenes, Janeen Damian, who directed the Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Waltz, is helming the Lindsay Lohan-led Netflix Christmas movie, as well as co-wrote the script with Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian are attached as producers, and it’s worth noting MPCA is the same production company behind fellow Netflix originals like A Christmas Prince and Operation Christmas Drop. With filming having just kicked off, presumably we can count on this being part of Netflix’s Christmas movie lineup next year.

It was announced back in February 2020 that Lindsay Lohan would appear alongside Mickey Rourke in a movie called Cursed, but there’s been no major updates on that project since then. As such, this Netflix Christmas movie will be the next opportunity fans of the actress have to see her perform a new role. Who knows, maybe like what happened with The Princess Switch and A Christmas Prince, this still-to-be-titled movie could end up launching a film series, turning Lohan into one of Netflix’s frequent collaborators.

While we wait for more information about Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas movie, look through our Netflix November 2021 guide to discover what else the streaming service will release later this month.