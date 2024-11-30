Lindsay Lohan Hyped Up Chad Michael Murray’s Jake While Teasing Freaky Friday 2, And I’m Just Getting More Excited

As we look ahead to the 2025 movie schedule , kids who grew up in the early 2000s are going to be circling a few days on the calendar, including the Freaky Friday 2 release date . Officially titled Freakier Friday, the sequel hitting theaters next summer will not only reunite Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as the body-swapped mother-daughter duo, but the rest of the original cast, including Chad Michael Murray’s infectious Jake. So, as we wait, Lohan offered some thrilling words to tease the One Tree Hill actor's return.

As you may recall, Lindsay Lohan played a rebellious teenager named Anna who had a thing for Murray’s bad boy character Jake. However, when Anna and her mom went through a body swap spell at the hand of some Chinese restaurant magic, Jake fell for Anna in the body of her mother. It’s hilarious, but ultimately (pun intended), the mother and daughter get back into their rightful bodies and Anna gets to be with Jake while in her own body.

Previewing what's to come for them, Lohan said this about Murray’s return to Variety :

It’s exciting. Chad comes into the movie full force, as Jake does, in ‘Freakier Friday’ on the motorcycle. It’s just a really fun movie. I feel like people are gonna laugh a lot. Along with a lot of heart, there’s other stories in it to tell. I’m really excited to share it with everyone.

Lohan’s recent comments on the movie have me so curious about this film's plot line and the funny situations the sequel could include.

We did get a peek of Chad Michael Murray as Jake these days while the movie was filming, as you can see below:

I’m especially stoked for the storyline between Anna and Jake because the film takes place 20 years after the first one and reportedly Manny Jacinto plays Anna’s husband . With that in mind, I have to wonder what happened between the pair of high school sweethearts since the events of the first movie, and how Jake will come back into her life. Also, how long did their relationship last and how did it fall apart?

Along with Chad Michael Murray’s Jake being key to the events of Freakier Friday, I was also hyped that Lohan confirmed that Anna’s high school band Pink Slip is back together . It’s great to hear Lohan share her excitement for the sequel I’ve been waiting years for, and it sounds like the production has something hilarious on the horizon for Chad Michael Murray’s Jake.

