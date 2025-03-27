How To Watch Paul American Online And Stream Logan And Jake's Reality Show From Anywhere

How To Watch Paul American Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, March 27 New Episodes: weekly on Thursdays US Stream: Max (US) International Streams: Crave (CA) | Max (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Paul American: Synopsis

Not content with conquering the worlds of social media, combat sports, energy drinks, skincare and more, Jake and Logan Paul are taking a swing at reality TV. Following in the footsteps of the Osbournes, the Kardashians and the Margeras, the brothers are taking the inevitable next step in their media domination by documenting the ins and outs of their family and home lives. Read on as we explain how to watch Paul American and stream every instalment wherever you are with our guide below.

To viewers of a certain vintage, the Paul brothers will be known as some of the OG YouTube and Vine megastars, while a younger generation will recognize them as energy drink flogging, fight promoting, love-to-hate media icons. Younger brother Jake has crafted a niche as an exhibition boxer, while the older Logan boasts a surprisingly well received WWE career. Official word from Max notes how “for two decades, the Pauls’ lives have been incredibly public yet highly curated through an internet lens”, and therein lies the hook of Paul American, with cameras going behind the scenes of the brothers’ empire as the show “peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high-octane lives.”

Away from the Pauls’ influencer personas, the reality show “uncovers a side of their relationships we’ve never seen, as brothers, sons, partners, as well as Logan’s transition into fatherhood. It’s a raw and unexpected look into their world.” Viewers will not only get to meet the real Paul brothers, but also spend time with their parents and their partners – Danish model Nina Agdal, Logan’s wife and mother of their daughter Esme, and Jutta Leerdam, who’s recent engagement to Jake may serve as a finale to the series.

For those skeptical about the authenticity of a show focusing on a pair who have made a career out of giving the public exaggerated versions of themselves, Jake and Logan insist what we’ll see is genuine, stating “this series dives into the moments that define us and the bonds that make us unstoppable. The good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s real and honest, showing the world a side of us they’ve never seen.”

You’ll have to tune in to find out if the divisive stars’ show is com-paul-sive viewing or an a-paul-ing spectacle, so read on for how to watch Paul American online from anywhere.

How To Watch Paul American online in the US

(Image credit: Max)

US viewers can watch Paul American on Max. The show premieres on March 27 with new episodes arriving every Thursday.

A Max subscription is available from only $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

You can also now get Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you haven’t subscribed to either service before, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The Max add-on will be an additional $9.99 a month thereafter.

Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience, you can get Max along with the Sling Blue plan and save $5 off your subscription every month alongside over 40 live channels, and plenty of on-demand content, too.

How to watch Paul American from anywhere

Watch Paul American online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Paul American will stream on Crave in Canada from Thursday, March 27, with episodes arriving on the same weekly schedule as the US.

Customers have a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is Crave’s cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

Can I watch Paul American online in the UK?

There's currently no word on when or where Paul American might stream in the UK. Max content usually finds a home on Sky in Blighty, but we'll update this section when we know more.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch Paul American online in Australia

In Australia, Paul American will stream on the brand new Aussies iteration of Max when it arrives on March 31. The first episode will be available to stream at launch, with the remaining episodes dropping weekly.

Max plans are set to start at AU$7.99 per month for Basic, up to AU$17.99. There will also be discounts available if you opt for the annual plan.

Paul American Trailer

Paul American | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Who Is In The Cast Of Paul American?

Jake Paul

Logan Paul

Greg Paul

Pam Stepnick

Nina Agdal

Jutta Leerdam

