Looks The Star-Studded Harry Potter Reunion Is Filming, As Tom Felton Shares His Trailer Buddy On Set

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since the last of the Harry Potter movies was released. The franchise was such a part of our lives for a decade that it feels like it hasn’t been nearly that long. And yet, it’s been long enough that a reunion special is in order. And we know at least two of the names that will be involved, as Tom Felton is apparently sharing a trailer with Gary Oldman.

Draco Malfoy himself shared a picture to Instagram from behind the scenes of the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special that will air on HBO Max . It’s just a simply show of a pair of doors, but it shows that Felton will be neighbors with Gary Oldman for the duration of the shoot.

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) A photo posted by on

Gary Oldman played Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies, which means he and Draco Malfoy were largely on opposite sides for the majority of the franchise. I’m assuming they’ll be able to get along for this production.

There have been few attempts in entertainment to do anything quite like what the Harry Potter movies did. Eight movies were filmed in such quick succession that we saw the cast grow up from kids into young adults before our eyes. Considering the epic undertaking that was the movies (and the popularity of the books that inspired them) it’s little shock people still have such an attachment to them. Specifically, the kind that makes a reunion special very exciting for fans.

The reunion special should be something that both the fans and the actors should really enjoy. While we know that many of the stars of the Harry Potter movies have kept in touch since the movies wrapped up, it has almost certainly been a long time since a large number of them have been in one place.

It will be interesting to see what the different members of the Harry Potter cast think about the movies and the work 10 years later. Tom Felton was there from the very beginning and grew up along the way just like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Actors like Gary Oldman didn’t come along until later, and were used only sparingly. Oldman's major role was in the third film, and he appeared in only a few cameos after that. They likely have very different perspectives that will be interesting to contrast.

The reunion special is filming now but the turnaround is going to be quick so fans won’t have to wait too long to see these stars together again. The special will hit HBO Max on New Year’s Day. This will certainly make 2022 a Happy New Year for a lot of Harry Potter fans.