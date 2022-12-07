Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Season 2 Adds Eight New Cast Members Including Game Of Thrones And Bridgerton Alums

Following the revealing Season 1 finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are anxiously awaiting Season 2 of the LOTR prequel . Luckily while we wait, Prime Video has been announcing new actors who will be joining the cast. They just revealed eight new ROP cast members who will be making the journey to Middle-earth, including alums from hit shows like Bridgerton, Game of Thrones and more.

Starting off the new additions we have Calam Lynch. You’ll likely recognize him from the Season 2 cast of Bridgerton where he played the cute printer boy and Eloise’s love interest Theo Sharpe. Lynch also worked with fellow Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan on the popular series Derry Girls. Along with his TV work, Lynch as worked on acclaimed films including Dunkirk and Benediction.

Kevin Eldon is also joining Season 2 of the Lord of the Rings prequel. If you are a die-hard Game of Thrones fan you’ll likely recognize him from his short stint in Season 6 of the HBO series where he played Camello, an actor who does a humorous impression of Ned Stark in front of Arya Stark. Along with GOT Eldon also starred in popular series like Shadow and Bone and Doctor Who. To top it off he has appeared in movies like Hugo, Hot Fuzz and Set Fire to the Stars, which also starred OG LOTR star Elijah Wood.

Along with these two, six other actors will be joining the cast including Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Murder in Provence), Stuart Bowman (Versailles), Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War), William Chubb (The Sandman), Will Keen (Victor Frankenstein) and Selina Lo (Hellraiser).

These eight will not only be joining the returning Rings of Power cast, but they are also part of a bigger group of new actors, which includes Sam Hazeldine, who will take over the role of the Orc leader Adar. They will be joining an already massive, and amazing ensemble from the 2022 TV schedule hit.

I can’t wait to see who these eight actors end up playing in Season 2. The first season of Rings of Power introduced viewers to amazing performers like Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and many, many others.

While these eight cast members have been announced, none of their roles have been confirmed, adding yet another question to the many questions marks going into Season 2 . So, you can hypothesize about who these folks will play, while also figuring out The Stranger’s real identity and what Sauron will do next in the upcoming season of Rings of Power.

We’re likely going to have to wait quite a while to venture back to Middle-earth to find out who all these actors will be playing. So, in the meantime grab an Amazon Prime subscription and check out the first season of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.