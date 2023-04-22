Love Is Blind Season 4: The Biggest Surprises From The Reunion

SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 4, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

Well, another Love Is Blind season is in the books and it’s time to talk about it. A lot was certainly going on this season, between multiple love triangles, Zack actually changing his mind about who he wanted to marry after Mexico, and more actual marriages than any other single season the Netflix dating series has ever seen. Following the events of the finale, the Lacheys sat down with all the stars of the show for the reunion, and tea was spilled!

The reunion took place one year after the events of Season 4 actually happened. We learned that all three married couples are still going strong and adjusting well to merging their lives, and those who left single didn’t rekindle any fires for the most part, but Jackelina and Josh are still together! Time to break down all the biggest surprises that happened during the Love Is Blind reunion.

The Live Reunion Getting Cancelled

First off, of course we have to talk about the whole live fiasco that had Love is Blind fans confused and disappointed. Two weeks prior to the reunion, it was announced that, for the first time, Netflix would broadcast the post-finale episode live on Sunday evening. It was a great idea in theory, that would pull in a ton of viewers to the same event at the same time. However, it failed to air on time and the internet was not happy about it . It left viewers feeling stood up following the announcement and lead up to the special event. What a disaster for Netflix. We wonder if the streamer will try to go live again anytime soon after seriously dropping the ball!

Zack Claiming Irina Only Went On Love Is Blind To Get Famous

Once the reunion finally arrived on Netflix, fans were treated to an hour and a half of catching up with the stars following the events of Season 4. The first 20 minutes were definitely focused on the happy couples, but things first started heating up when Zack’s ex, Irina, was brought on stage and she owned up to her actions on the show, which she later admitted was a “difficult experience” . There was especially a lot of tension when Zack spoke to his thoughts on their relationship before calling her out for apparently going on the show only to “get famous.”

Irina refuted Zack’s claims, sharing that she was looking for love on the series, but realized that she acted “selfish” during the experience and treated her ex-fiancé poorly during their relationship. Both Zack and Bliss shared that they “forgive” Irina for her actions, but wow, that was intense!

Irina DMing Bliss In Mexico That She ‘Dodged A Bullet’

Staying on the subject of the whole Irina/Zack/Bliss situation, it was also surprising to hear that Irina actually messaged Bliss while she was in Mexico with Zack, to say the other woman “dodged a bullet.” The point was brought up by host Nick Lachey, and Bliss confirmed it happened whilst she was not being truthful to Zack about her true feelings about him.

Irina owned up to sending the text and apologized for it, admitting she’s “never treated someone so poorly.” Irina also gave audiences more of an insight into what was going through her mind when she met Zack for the first time and claimed she actually had a panic attack in Mexico because she was so uncomfortable about telling her fiancé at the time that she wasn’t feeling it.

Zack Defending Paul, And Saying Micah Looks Like She’s ‘Out For Blood’

The conversations at the reunion regarding Paul and Micah’s breakup at the altar were rough! Vanessa Lachey spent a good bit of it asking Paul why he said he didn’t see his ex-fiancé as a mother. Micah was very emotional as she shared how heartbroken she was about the whole experience and questioned why Paul didn’t let her know how he was feeling about their relationship before they arrived at the altar.

During the segment of the reunion, Zack is seen whispering something in Paul’s ear, which Vanessa clocked and asked him about. In response, Zack said he felt like Micah looked like she was “out for blood” when it came to Paul, because he was owning up to his mistakes but she was not forgiving him. Micah didn’t seem happy about Zack’s comments and snapped at him, asking if he was there during their intimate conversations. Zack also said that he’d heard from other women on the show that Micah never spoke seriously about marrying Paul.

Jackelina Saying Marshall Called Her A ‘Derogatory Term’ Ahead Of Breakup

Another couple that had a dramatic conclusion were Jackelina and Marshall. She ended things with him after he learned she was not wedding dress shopping at the same time he was suit shopping with the boys. Shortly after she broke up with her fiancé, Jackelina met with Josh and as the reunion revealed, they are still together today, living together and share a dog. The couple did not attend the reunion in person, but rather gave an interview with Vanessa Lachey over video chat the day before the event was filmed.

During the interview, Jackelina claimed that Marshall hit her with a derogatory term or “bad joke” during their relationship that rubbed her the wrong way and they ended up fighting about it and then he left for three days. Marshall then revealed that the joke had to do with him saying she had a “strong jawline” and she could have been a man, which she took offense to, but cleared up he didn’t say a specific “derogatory name” to her.

Why Jackelina Wanted To Keep The Ring Marshall Gave Her

Another surprising moment about the Jackelina interview was the moment when Vanessa asked her about keeping the ring Marshall proposed to her with. During the season, there was a scene where Marshall asked for it back and she refused. In the reunion episode, Jackelina claimed that she didn’t give it back because she thought he was going to use it to propose to someone else from the Love Is Blind pods. Josh then jumped in and said Marshall and the other girl broke up two weeks after the production of Season 4 ended.

All the while, Marshall’s reaction box showed that it was perhaps news to him. Marshall then shared that he went on a date with another cast member after his breakup with Jackelina, but he wasn’t in the right headspace to jump into another relationship.

That Bartise And Baby Cameo

Our last surprise is more random than particularly shocking. Toward the end of the reunion, Season 3’s Bartise was brought on to deliver a video message question to the Season 4 cast. In the video, Bartise was shown holding his baby boy, Hayden, and asking the couples who will be the first to have children. We all have so many questions about Bartise suddenly becoming a father, but hey, good for him. The baby pressure segment was pretty awkward for all the couples who’ve only known each other for a year, but sure!

That’s a wrap! Now we wait for the After The Altar episodes and can look forward to the next Netflix dating series, The Ultimatum: Queer Love , premiering on May 24.

