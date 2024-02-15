Maisie Williams Wants To Return To One Of Her Celebrated Roles, And It's Not Game Of Thrones

Maisie Williams has been up to a lot since Game of Thrones ended, though it seems like everyone is still talking about Arya Stark all these years later. Ben Mendelsohn geeked out over working with her on The New Look because of it, and we all go gaga when she shares throwback pics with Sophie Turner. However, the actress has done a lot more than play the toughest member of the Stark family, of course, and recently she expressed interest in returning to a former role she portrayed in Doctor Who.

Williams is one of many famous actors who appeared on Doctor Who, and there's always a chance for her to return once again. The actress was asked about potentially returning in a future adventure during an interview with Collider, and she shared her thoughts about the possibility of coming back to portray her character Ashildr for more episodes:

I’d love to work with Ncuti, that would be so cool. I actually had never even [thought] about— People are always asking me about Arya, that no one asks me about Ashildr. So maybe! I would love that, yeah that would be cool.

Maisie Williams appeared in four episodes as Ashildr in Season 9 of Doctor Who, and she could appear in more if given the green light to do so by Russell T. Davies. Her character was confirmed to be immortal, or at least able to have a lifespan that far exceeded the existence of the galaxy, so anything is possible. Those who missed her appearances can revisit the Twelfth Doctor's episodes with a Max subscription, where episodes prior to the 60th Anniversary are currently.

Stream Maisie Williams' Latest Project (Image credit: Apple TV+) Stream The New Look with an Apple TV+ subscription, and catch new episodes on the 2024 TV schedule every Wednesday.

As interested as Williams is, she's seemingly missed the boat to join the Doctor Who Season 14 cast. Filming started on Season 15 back in October, so with the expectation that scripts would be finished, there may not be an opportunity for her to return soon.

Assuming Maisie Williams isn't being tight-lipped about some secret project, and plans don't change, she may need to wait until Season 16, when an offer could be slid her way. I guess that's assuming we don't get any specials in between the seasons, which is always a possibility.

When it comes to what Ashildr could do, I'd like to see a scenario that somehow brings her back with Clara Oswald, considering that's who Jenna Coleman's character traveled with before her inevitable demise and exit from the series. Many fans have dreamed of a scenario where Coleman could return as well, but we will just have to wait and see.

Russell T. Davies does have many plans for the franchise, after all, and with stars like David Tennant getting brutally honest about the odds of returning, it sounds like he's focusing on moving forward rather than looking back.

As mentioned, there are a couple of places one must venture to watch the modern episodes of Doctor Who on streaming. At present, one will need both Max and Disney+ subscriptions to watch it all, but there is an upside. Maisie Williams fans can also enjoy her time as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones on Max, as well as the work she's done for the beloved time-traveling franchise. And hopefully, someday, she'll be able to return to The Doctor's world.