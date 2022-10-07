Marvel Fan Hilariously Made John Krasinski's Jack Ryan Season 3 News About Fantastic Four

Fans of Amazon's original series Jack Ryan (based on the popular Tom Clancy character) have waited for a heck of a long time for the show's return. Season 2 premiered back in 2019, but the wait for the show's return is finally almost over. The series stars John Krasinski (The Office) as the titular character and has been one of Amazon's most popular with audiences since its premiere in 2018. The third season is set to hit the TV premiere schedule on December 21, and the actor shared a teaser poster for the show's return. Of course, one Marvel fan saw this as an opportunity to turn the Jack Ryan news into Fantastic Four news.

The fan cleverly (and hilariously, a bit haphazard) scribbled a “4” over the “A” in Ryan. This is, of course, a play on the popular fan casting of Krasinski as Fantastic Four's founding member Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic.

Mr. Fantastic return confirmed. pic.twitter.com/1szGbFetl8September 28, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it, folks. Krasinski as Richards has been confirmed! You heard it here first.

I am joking, obviously, but what makes this fan tweet particularly funny is how spot-on it is in regards to teasing how Marvel fans can take the smallest easter egg or perceived easter egg and turn it into a fan theory. During the WandaVision series, it seemed like every week, fans were finding new clues for the appearance of the popular demon character Mephisto (you may be asking, who is Mephisto, and why should I care ?) only for him to ultimately never make an appearance in the limited series.

However, the Krasinski fan casting is a bit different than the Mephisto Easter eggs in one way. Fans were so vocal about their desire for the Jack Ryan star’s casting, it led to his inclusion (albeit in nothing more than a glorified cameo) as a multiversal version of Mister Fantastic in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

While Fantastic Four has been confirmed (and even given a release date of November 8th, 2024) as part of the slate of upcoming Marvel movies , the MCU reboot has faced several setbacks , and no casting has been confirmed.

However, never say never to Krasinski in the MCU because with Jack Ryan ending with Season 4 , the actor might have a bit more free time on his hands for donning blue spandex and fighting multiversal threats. One can only hope.