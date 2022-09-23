Meet Cute Reviews Are Here, And Critics Have Thoughts On Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson’s Odd-Couple Chemistry

Fans have been anticipating the release of Meet Cute ever since it was announced that Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson were co-starring . The seemingly unlikely couple bring a magnetic charm together to the screen, and the fact that both of their love lives have been in the public eye certainly doesn’t hurt the cause. Meet Cute is available for streaming with a Peacock subscription , but ahead of its release, critics had the chance to screen the movie, and it’s no surprise that the relationship between the two actors played a big role in their reactions.

Alex Lehmann directs this time-travel rom-com, in which it’s quickly learned that Kaley Cuoco’s Sheila has been going back in time to relive the perfect day when she met Pete Davidson’s Gary. So let’s see what critics are saying about Cuoco and Davidson's odd-couple chemistry, starting with the CinemaBlend review of Meet Cute . Nick Venable rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying Cuoco is fantastic, if not slightly unhinged, and Davidson brings exactly what you’d expect — basically, the low-key vibe of a guy who can get away with wearing sweatpants on the red carpet . The review says:

As a time-travel movie duo, Sheila and Gary aren’t history-changers like Bill and Ted, and they don’t get involved in gross familial circumstances like Doc and Marty. But their story is definitely another unique entry in the annals of cinema, and one that fans may want to watch time and time again, with or without a time travel tanning booth involved.

Kate Erbland of Indiewire gives the grade of a B, calling this movie an awkward, but smart watch, and she notes that the main actors are “damn cute together.” Here's more from the review:

Don’t let the cloying title fool you and don’t get caught up in the Groundhog Day of it all. Lehmann’s film is both a credible romance and a clever attempt at deconstructing just what it is we love about love, both on the big screen and in the mess of our everyday lives. Many elements of this anti-rom-com (that is also a rom-com) don’t quite gel, with explanations for Sheila and Gary’s damaged psyches that feel paper-thin and movie-made. Still, the stuff that does work interrogates the entire genre; it’s both entertaining and smart as hell.

Emily Bernard of Collider grades the film a B-, noting it’s a little dark to be considered a rom-com, despite its comedic leads, and says the characters come off more like best friends than potential lovers:

This movie thrives when it focuses on Sheila and Gary’s connection and their awkward, charming ‘get to know you’ banter (even though Sheila supposedly knows everything about Gary) carefully crafted by writer Noga Pnueli. It’s clear these two are a good match for each other, not necessarily romantically, but as best friends. Their conversations and behavior playfully ride the line between being flirtatious and making fun of each other the way two long-time pals would do. They bond over their mutual fair shares of trauma, and the glimmering moments of hope in a bleak world that restore their faith in humanity.

Lovia Gyarkye of THR also gets that platonic feeling, but notes that Kaley Cuoco is nearly flawless in the movie’s first act. While The Big Bang Theory actress does have chemistry with the former Saturday Night Live cast member, by the second act they’ve lost momentum and their relationship seems to be more fraternal. As it says in the review:

Despite its flaws, Meet Cute flickers with potential. The film has pockets of charming moments, which make it easier to see what the filmmakers were trying to achieve. There’s something seductive about reliving the honeymoon period of any relationship, of returning to the moment passion was ignited, but it’s not those early days or feelings that create a winning or lasting romance. Meet Cute takes its own, inventive route to a familiar conclusion: Love, like the most intricate puzzles, takes time.

The movie just doesn't work for Jordan Hoffman of the AV Club , who grades Meet Cute a D. The actors are game, the critic says, but the script is pedestrian:

Meet Cute has all the unoriginality of a forgettable low-budget picture—and eye-rolling dialogue like making Kaley Cuoco say ‘all the things!’—plus a central premise that just doesn’t work. Don’t feel bad if you stand this one up.