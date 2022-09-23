Meet Cute Reviews Are Here, And Critics Have Thoughts On Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson’s Odd-Couple Chemistry
Fans have been looking forward to this rom-com.
Fans have been anticipating the release of Meet Cute ever since it was announced that Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson were co-starring. The seemingly unlikely couple bring a magnetic charm together to the screen, and the fact that both of their love lives have been in the public eye certainly doesn’t hurt the cause. Meet Cute is available for streaming with a Peacock subscription, but ahead of its release, critics had the chance to screen the movie, and it’s no surprise that the relationship between the two actors played a big role in their reactions.
Alex Lehmann directs this time-travel rom-com, in which it’s quickly learned that Kaley Cuoco’s Sheila has been going back in time to relive the perfect day when she met Pete Davidson’s Gary. So let’s see what critics are saying about Cuoco and Davidson's odd-couple chemistry, starting with the CinemaBlend review of Meet Cute. Nick Venable rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying Cuoco is fantastic, if not slightly unhinged, and Davidson brings exactly what you’d expect — basically, the low-key vibe of a guy who can get away with wearing sweatpants on the red carpet. The review says:
Kate Erbland of Indiewire gives the grade of a B, calling this movie an awkward, but smart watch, and she notes that the main actors are “damn cute together.” Here's more from the review:
Emily Bernard of Collider grades the film a B-, noting it’s a little dark to be considered a rom-com, despite its comedic leads, and says the characters come off more like best friends than potential lovers:
Lovia Gyarkye of THR also gets that platonic feeling, but notes that Kaley Cuoco is nearly flawless in the movie’s first act. While The Big Bang Theory actress does have chemistry with the former Saturday Night Live cast member, by the second act they’ve lost momentum and their relationship seems to be more fraternal. As it says in the review:
The movie just doesn't work for Jordan Hoffman of the AV Club, who grades Meet Cute a D. The actors are game, the critic says, but the script is pedestrian:
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s performances had to carry this movie, and it sounds like most critics were charmed by their efforts, even if the romantic aspect might have been a little lacking. Meet Cute is available for streaming on Peacock, and be sure to also check out these other movies and shows to watch if you like Davidson. While this movie is straight to streaming, you can start planning your next trip to the theater with our 2022 movie release schedule.
