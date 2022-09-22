Kaley Cuoco Takes A Crack At Pete Davidson For Wearing A Hoodie And Sweatpants To The Meet Cute Premiere

Kaley Cuoco looked really glam earlier this week when she stepped onto the red carpet with none other than Pete Davidson, her co-star in the new Peacock film Meet Cute. The release has been hotly anticipated for awhile, but what made headlines this week was her co-lead, who literally wore a hoodie and some sweatpants to the premiere event. Luckily, his co-star has a bit of experience in the world of comedy and took the whole thing in stride.

The former Big Bang Theory star was literally in the middle of an interview when Davidson showed up. She was speaking to ET when she glanced back, noticed her Meet Cute co-star, and did a double take. The outlet didn’t even have to ask her what she thought about the look as she dryly noted,

I'm glad Pete dressed up for the occasion. I'm so glad.

Hilarious. She then turned to address the former SNL star, calling him out and also telling him to his face, “I’m really glad you dressed up tonight.” For his part, the actor seemed to be a little gleeful about what he was getting away with on the red carpet, but perhaps that was just his normal facial expression. For me, it's even better seeing Cuoco's side reaction in this still from the interview.

(Image credit: ET)

Alls well that ended well. The two rallied and took some photos together which obviously rolled around the Internet as Kaley Cuoco wore a sharp-looking blazer dress and Pete had on literal green sweatpants. I also don’t think anyone is talking enough about the fact that he also wore sunglasses on the Meet Cute carpet.

(Image credit: Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

The whole thing is reminiscent of the times Jason Sudeikis threw hoodies on in support of Ted Lasso at awards shows during the pandemic. In that case, the events were virtual and came during a time a lot of actors like Tom Holland were going pants-free and more in interviews as a joke. It was a whole vibe. That’s not so much the case now.

The good news is that Kaley Cuoco may have a little loving disrespect for her partner in time-travel’s fashion choices; however, the two did seem to have a great time making the movie together. When ET asked her about why Meet Cute was the right project, she spoke fondly of how the film twists two genres into one adventure.

Honestly there was something about it. It was not just a romantic comedy and not just a time travel film. It was all the things, in such a sweet, fun way, y’know?

CinemaBlend's own review of Meet Cute touches on the time travel component. Reviews in general have started trickling down; however, if you want to catch the movie on your own time, you can do so with a Peacock subscription.