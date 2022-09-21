Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco Are A Total Odd Couple As He Wears Sweats For First Red Carpet After Breakup With Kim Kardashian

2022 has been quite the year for comedian/star in the pop spotlight Pete Davidson. After his breakup with Kim Kardashian , the former SNL star was recently seen hitting the red carpet to premiere his Peacock original film Meet Cute. Seen with co-star Kaley Cuoco, the pair made for a rather odd couple, partially because of the fact that Davidson chose to wear sweats to his first big event after the split.

Meet Cute has just hit Peacock (opens in new tab) for those in the mood to watch a romantic-comedy time loop, and the NBCUniversal streamer held a premiere event in New York to celebrate the occasion. So naturally, you have to have your two big stars posing for photos to really give the night some sizzle.

As you’ll see in the picture below, Pete Davidson’s idea of said sizzle was arriving to the event in a rather cozy hoodie/sweats combo. Which is a rather interesting choice, when taking into account Kaley Cuoco’s more traditional red carpet look. That being said, Davidson’s Meet Cute premiere ensemble kinda works, but feel free to judge for yourself:

(Image credit: Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

Ok, so it’s not something flashy like Oscar Issac’s Moon Knight premiere skirt . That obvious caveat out of the way, this Pete Davidson look still plays. The cut of those sweats, as well as the vibrant green color popping between his maroon shoes and white hoodie, make the look work better than you’d think on paper. This is especially true in the case of the cut, as these aren’t your typical baggie sweats you’d wear to the gym.

It’s certainly an adjustment, as the Meet Cute premiere does come after Davidson and the always fashion forward Kim Kardashian decided to mutually call it quits. Seeing those two together on carpets like this year’s Met Gala set quite an expectation, as we got this glimpse of Pete Davidson all cleaned up:

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

None of this is to take away from Kaley Cuoco’s fantastic look for the night. As if Harley Quinn’s Season 4 renewal wasn’t enough to celebrate, the actor who’s still best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant made the night all about sequins. Cuoco’s sparkle, paired with Pete Davidson’s subdued but colorful duds, made for a fantastic contrast during this big night.

Maybe bespoke sweatpants will become the new stylish kilt at big premiere events. It is getting closer to the colder months in certain parts of the world, and if you can look good while also being comfortable, what is there to lose? Perhaps Pete Davidson took a page out of his ex-girlfriend’s book after all.

Meet Cute is now streaming, for those of you who hold a Peacock Subscription. Also, should you be feeling nostalgic for those days of Pete Davidson holding court on Saturday Night Live, you can relive them through that very same platform. Though if you're curious about the Season 48 cast of SNL, that information is already available for your perusal. Sweatpants optional.