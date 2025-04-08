Meghan Markle's 'Sussex' Last-Name Correction With Mindy Kaling Went Viral. How She's Avoiding Gaffes Like These Now

The move is a smart one.

meghan markle on with love, meghan
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has had a few very viral moments this year. However, before the recent Sentebale charity happenings, her series, With Love, Meghan (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription), played host to a notable viral moment, and it seems to have waves of continuing criticism. I'm of course refering to the name correction exchange between her and guest Mindy Kaling. However, now, as Markle moves ahead, it seems she’s being more careful to avoid blunders like the one shared with the Running Point creator.

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly course-corrected to dance around the Sussex-Markle hubbub. In her new Lemonada Media podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, she simply introduces herself as ‘Meghan.’ It's a small but significant choice, considering all the discussion around her last name.

For context, the Suits alum has faced plenty of discourse regarding her show on Netflix's 2025 schedule, but the last name conversation with Kaling really took root. And even though it’s a small moment where the two friends talk about their childhood favorite fast food faves, the Markle-Sussex name correction exploded online.

A body language expert weighed in on the scene, Jack in the Box capitalized on the moment and The View asked Kaling to share her feelings about the virality of it all. Needless to say, the public was surprised and deeply invested in the small confrontation, and Markle seems to have taken note of how to avoid it.

Along with the intro and podcast’s release, Markle talked to People about the meaning and significance behind the last name change. She noted that it’s a highly valuable part of her life, in that her husband, Harry, and kids, Archie and Lilibet, share it with her. In her words:

It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.

Clearly, Meghan Markle feels very connected to her family's last name, as it ties her, her husband and her kids together. And that makes sense.

It also provides some clarity to the moment she shared with The Mindy Project star.

Now, based on her podcast, it seems like she simply wants to go by Meghan. Considering her Netflix shows are also first-name-forward - Harry & Meghan and With Love, Meghan - this move makes sense.

Looking at the bigger picture now, regardless of what Meghan and Harry Sussex are up to, Netflix hasn't dropped them and seems to have no plans in doing so. Her podcast is also fully up and running now. Meanwhile, we'll keep you posted on any major updates about the Royal Family and their viral moments.

