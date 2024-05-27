After Mike Tyson Became ‘Nauseous And Dizzy’ During A Flight, His Reps Already Are Commenting On How It Will Affect The Jake Paul Fight

The eyes of the boxing community quickly turned to “Iron” Mike Tyson on Sunday evening after word spread that the 57-year-old former champion suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. Tyson has been the center of conversation ever since he agreed to box Jake Paul in July, with everyone from UFC boss Dan White to recent Road House co-star Connor McGregor voicing an opinion on the bout. Naturally, the moment that news of Tyson’s medical flare up made the rounds, fans became concerned that this might jeopardize the sporting event, so Tyson’s reps had to weight in.

First, Mike Tyson’s reps had to clear up a prevalent rumor that the boxer’s medical emergency was the reason that the flight to L.A. was delayed more than two hours. As it turns out, the flight was delayed due to an air conditioning malfunction, and had nothing to do with Tyson’s health. As for Mike Tyson’s Sunday night complications, his representatives have said, in a statement issued to The Mirror :

Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him. However, it’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay. This two hour delay was due to air conditioning issue on the aircraft.

That’s all well and good, but what does this mean for Mike Tyson’s planned fight against Jake Paul in July? Will this be the beginning of Tyson making excuses as to why he won’t get in the ring with Paul? Even though Mike will be 58 when he steps in the ring, most still think he’s lethal with gloves on. Jake Paul went so far as to call Tyson “a killer.”

Well, have no fear, as Tyson’s reps confirmed to The Mirror that the bout will go on, as planned.

Passengers who rode the flight with Mike Tyson reported to In Touch that messages were conveyed to the flight that medical professionals were needed, with about 30 minutes to go in the flight. When the plane landed in Los Angeles, the passengers apparently were delayed another 25 minutes while paramedics boarded the plane to attend to Tyson. Said one eyewitness:

He was in first class, but we were an exit row. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.

Wherever Mike Tyson goes, he’s going to command that attention. But he also brings that heat, especially when trash-talking his opponents , or claiming he’ll “go raw and naked” for his anticipated battle in Texas. Listen, I don’t care how old Mike Tyson is. I’m never stepping in a ring with the man. Godspeed, Jake Paul. Godspeed.