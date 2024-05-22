Mike Tyson Returns To His Trash-Talking Days With Wild 'Erection' Comments Aimed At Jake Paul

There’s a massive boxing match on the horizon, and it’ll see Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight in the ring. Netflix subscribers will ultimately get to see the two duke it out thai coming summer but, ahead of that, the two combatants are participating in the usual shenanigans that precede such an event. That includes trash-talking, and Tyson has truly been getting back into his old ways in that regard. Anyone who needs evidence of that can look to wild “erection” comments that he recently aimed at Paul.

What Did Mike Tyson Say About Jake Paul?

Shortly after Netflix announced Paul vs. Tyson back in March, the former quickly took to taunting his opponent. In an Instagram story post, Paul trolled Tyson with a message, which included the declaration that it’s “time to put Iron Mike to sleep.” Tyson eventually responded to said message by simply saying, “We’ll see.” The 57-year-old boxer mostly stayed quiet after his fight with the Internet personality was confirmed. However, that changed at the recent press conference held in promotion of the fight.

The Hangover alum took more than a few jabs at the YouTuber when they were sitting at the podium and addressing the press. While throwing verbal haymakers at the 27-year-old (as seen on YouTube ), Mike Tyson shot down the notion that his adversary is in his prime. In his mind, the social media maven – who has notably gained weight before the fight – isn’t “lean and mean, he’s fat and funky.” What might’ve really stood out to the crowd, though, is a NSFW comment Tyson made in regard to Paul’s dance video after hearing that his in-ring foe wanted to kiss him:

He wanted to kiss me? That’s so ironic that he said that because I saw a picture of him dancing at 16, doing that little dance on YouTube. And, for some reason, I got an erection.

Needless to say, I’m not sure younger boxing fans may have expected those comments, which were shared in a video clip on X by Championship Rounds. What’s interesting about this, however, is that it’s far from the first time that the Asphalt City alum has dished out such inflammatory statements when trying to intimidate a fellow fighter.

Iron Mike Has A Long History Of Talking Trash

Anyone who was around to watch Mike Tyson in his prime surely know that he never minced words when it came to discussing other fighters, especially ahead of a fight. Lennox Lewis was one of the many fighters that found himself on the receiving end of Tyson’s brutally honest remarks. During one interview, which was captured on YouTube , Tyson didn’t hold back hold when sharing his belief that Lennox wouldn’t be able to match up to him:

There’s nothing superior than him about me. He has nothing [more] superior than me. There’s nothing about him. If anything, he’s the homosapien, I’m the homesuperior. … This is one time he’s gonna get hit. I’m gonna take his fucking life. That’s what I do.

Both men would ultimately meet in the ring in 2002, with Lennox Lewis, winning by knockout in the eighth round. Mike Tyson’s remarks weren’t limited to fighters either, as he also made provocative remarks towards media pundits and spectators. One of the most notable instances of him speaking to the latter occurred when someone yelled that he needed to be put in a straight jacket. Tyson furiously responded by threatening to commit sexual acts against the man and by hurling LGBTQ-related slurs at him. Per a clip shared by X’s @EzeWrites_ , the tirade ended with Tyson saying, “I’ll fuck you ‘til you love me…”

For the most part though, Iron Mike has let his skills speak for themselves, as he’s shared training videos that drive home the assumption that he still packs a powerful punch. Speaking after the press conference on whether he can best Jake Paul, the veteran fighter said, “I can beat him.” He also said that he warned Paul to fight like his “life depends on it because it does.” There’s not telling who will emerge victorious in the eventual bout but, if the match is as testy as this war of words is right now, it should be an intense event.

