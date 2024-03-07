After Netflix Announced Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Fight, The Internet Had More Than A Few Opinions

One of the bigger conversations in the world of streaming TV these days revolves around live sporting events, with Peacock’s exclusive NFL Playoff game and Amazon asserting ownership in Diamond Sports Group only bolstering such talks, to the point where Warner Bros., Disney and Fox have rattled the industry with plans to partner up on a new platform. Now, one of the biggest athletic contests of the year has been announced: Logan Paul is set to face off against former champ Mike Tyson in an exhibition match for those with Netflix subscription . And unsurprisingly, the news has sparked a wave of disbelief, excitement, and unabashed snark.

Netflix, which previously made combat sports-entertainment headlines by picking up exclusive rights to WWE’s Monday Night Raw , presumably pulled out its corporate wallet to land exclusivity for Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson, which is set to stream live on Saturday, July 20. But there’s certainly reason to be confident, with Paul still boasting the bulk of his YouTube fandom that has remained faithful throughout his transition into a boxing career. Not to mention the countless number of fanatics that’ll stay true to Tyson until worms have…unbitten ears.

If social media comment sections are anything to go by — heaven help us — then Netflix execs are likely already pumped about how much attention and fanfare they can expect for the live event being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. And you can bet the responses being shared are all over the place, taking every perspective imaginable, from celebrating the spread of streaming sports to mourning the “death” of legitimate boxing to planning on renewing their subs just ahead of the bout. And, of course, there was plenty of side-taking and trash talk strewn about, taking aim at both men.

Here are a handful of the choice comments made that poked fun at Jake Paul, combined with the knowledge that seemingly every other opinion shared acknowledged the 30-year age difference between him and Tyson.

R.I.P. Jake Paul - @MattPhillips22

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion so I am fighting a 57yr old retired boxer" Make it make sense.. - @WrathOfTheShire

Jake Paul's youngest opponent - @UtdDyIan

Jake Paul out there living everyone's nightmare.. - @69dogecoin

There’s no way Mike Tyson signed to take a dive right? Right!? Like he’s gonna go in there and ACTUALLY fight Jake Paul? If Tyson goes in there with the desire to actually hurt this kid… it’s over. Have you guys seen his training lately? Tyson definitely still has it. - @fau1in

If jake wins, it's rigged - @Mrboxingscene

Jake will fight a WW2 Veteran next. - @TheOriginalSai

Understandably, a lot of people on X are taking aim at the idea that Jake Paul is mostly known for jumping into bouts against fighters who are past their prime (and aren't always proficient in boxing in the first place), and the fact that Mike Tyson will be 58 years old when the fight takes place was lost on...[checks notes]...absolutely no one.

Similarly, tons of people are already calling the upcoming event out as a being rigged or nerfed so that it can be stretched out across as many rounds as possible. If any kind of "No knock outs" clause is addressed ahead of the fight, expect to see thousands of "I knew it" posts.

Fans Taking Aim At Mike Tyson

Not that everyone on social media was dunking on Jake Paul. The guy definitely has a base of fans that love to see him in the ring, and are ever-confident that he'll come out the victor every time. That bravado was on full display in many posts, although some people just seemed inclined to rag on Tyson as well, sometimes for his age, sometimes for his past transgressions in and out of the ring.

This is literally elder abuse. Have some shame. - @McGregorRousey2

He visited a senior home to find his next fighter - @jmanny13

*checks Mike Tysons age* *57* "Jake paul fights Grandpa in football stadium" - @natolisnuggets

Man is this how Tyson’s legacy ends? - @DustyCapone

Man.. you really need money @kaiyabunga

Given Mike Tyson's long presence within the world of pop culture, you can bet there were also more than a few comments sharing clips of Drederick Tatum, the Simpsons character he inspired, as well as a few from the classic video game Mike Tyson's Punch-Out. Can't go without sharing one of those, so enjoy.

NobodyLogan Paul: "I think I can beat Mike Tyson" pic.twitter.com/7fD3C9fodaMarch 7, 2024 See more

It would be incredible if Jake Paul released some kind of pre-fight promo video where he's dressed up as Little Mac during a training session.

One doesn't need to actively be a fan of Paul or Tyson to add to the comment sections, and there are certainly plenty of people whose reactions to the news weren't directly aimed at either of them, while losing none of the incredulousness and/or sarcasm.

This makes me sad. I hope I’m wrong but I have a feeling I’ll be saying “there’s no more heroes left in the world” after this. - @plisken1

this gotta be bait, gunna be a podcast or something - @ClassicCulprit

Just saying having [Stone Cold Steve Austin's] music breaking in the 3rd round and him giving Jake Paul the stunner would be awesome. There would be carnage everywhere, this would be a spectacle. Anything else just going to be one of those awkward fights. - @PLOCK77

Gone be a 3 part series - @SheCallsMe_Lxrd

wtf is jake paul doin on neflix - @Antnuts

Great work, boxing is the WWE now. - @JackPrz

They should kiss instead. - @DannyWxo

While I cannot imagine things will end in a KO where the "K" stands for "kissing," it would be fun to see Jake Paul and Mike Tyson' s match created in stop-motion for a Celebrity Deathmatch special or something along those lines.

In 2023, Mike Tyson talked potentially taking on Logan Paul in the ring, with the latter having also faced Floyd Mayweather in a highly polarizing contest. But it looks like those plans gave way to the WWE superstar's brother slotting in for the unexpected fisticuffs. Of course, two years before that, Jake Paul full-on compared himself to Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, which seemed rather outlandish at the time.

In what hopefully doesn't turn out to be a summer bummer, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will take place on July 20, and will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.