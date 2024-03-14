Mike Tyson Uploads First Fight Training Video, As Jake Paul Addresses Rumors Of Special Rules For Netflix Fight

There are still months to go before we use our Netflix subscriptions to see Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in a boxing match, but you wouldn't know it looking at their social media. Paul is already trolling Tyson, and the fighter recently posted a video proving why that's not the best decision. Meanwhile "The Problem Child" is addressing rumors about a viral post claiming to know the special rules of the upcoming fight.

Anyone who has an opinion about whether Tyson or Paul will win will want to take a look at these two things. I'm not sure if either will sway readers' opinions they have thus far, but it is certainly interesting and shows that this fight may be more real than an exhibition money-making venture for the two stars.

Mike Tyson Uploads First Official Training Video

After a previous training video was dismissed as footage from Mike Tyson before the announcement, the fighter uploaded the first official training video of him in 2024. For those who thought "Iron Mike" was not as sharp as he was at 57 as he was in his previous fight in 2020, I'd reconsider that stance. Take a look at the Instagram video below, and watch the devastating power Tyson still boasts:

How anyone could believe a man who used to sleep with tigers had gone soft in his older age is beyond me. Those punches still look like he's unloading shotgun blasts with those fists, and I'd hate to be on the receiving end of an unprotected shot. Didn't Jake Paul see the video of that guy Mike Tyson roughed up on a plane? Past his prime or not, he can still hit.

Jake Paul Addresses Rumors Of Special Fight Rules

Jake Paul has no problem trolling UFC President Dana White and others, but when it comes to someone taking shots at him on the internet, he's not very tolerant. The fighter caught wind of a viral TikTok making rounds which alleged to know the rules of the fight and how they heavily favored Paul. The rules mentioned included that Paul was allowed to tag in his brother Logan, who fought Floyd Mayweather, he could wear headgear and was not subjected to any weigh-in or drug testing for the bout. The post received 1.5 million likes and earned a response from Paul:

Just a quick message to the people who are complaining about the rules of me versus Mike Tyson. Some TikToker made a video making up all these fake rules. Me and Logan tag-teaming him, us wearing headgear, all of this is bullshit. If you believe that, you're a fucking idiot. You shouldn't be allowed to vote. You shouldn't be allowed to drive on the streets and endanger other people. I feel bad for any dumbass who believed that. And I would never let me fans down in a fight like this. And wearing headgear? C'mon now, people.

Jake Paul has compared himself to Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, so I'm not surprised to hear the rules were fake. It did seem highly suspect, though Paul didn't address it, that there would be a stipulation that effectively meant he could take as many performance-enhancing drugs as he wanted before the fight. Meanwhile Tyson can't. Usually professional fighters get suspended for that, so to openly advertise no drug testing wouldn't be a wise move. So much is already happening with months before the fight, I can't wait for this summer!

Jake Paul will square off with Mike Tyson live on Netflix on Saturday, July 20th. Be prepared for what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest live-streamed sporting events the streaming platform has ever seen and to see who will emerge victorious between the two boxers.