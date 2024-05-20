‘I Can Beat Him’: Mike Tyson Reveals ‘Warning’ He Gave Jake Paul And Addresses The ‘Doubters’ Who Don’t Think He Can Win

As we inch closer to July's marquee boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, curiosity continues to swirl over whether or not this is a truly fair fight. Many with Netflix subscriptions are no doubt wondering if the 57-year-old boxing legend can use his vast skillset to best a less-experienced and far younger opponent, or if Paul's 30-year age deficit will be too much to overcome. Regardless of online opinions about Tyson vs. Paul, the veteran boxer didn't appear too concerned as. he revealed the warning he gave his opponent.

Even fellow boxing legends like Deontay Wilder think it is a bad idea for Mike Tyson to take the fight, which is coming two months after the previously undefeated Tyson Fury lost the IBF Heavyweight belt to Oleskander Usyk. (The latter joined Tyson and only four other boxers in winning all four heavyweight titles.) Tyson was sounding pretty confident in his interview with Entertainment Tonight, though, and seems to be more concerned about Jake Paul than anyone, based on what he told the YouTube-tethered boxer when this offer was first thrown out there.

Mike Tyson Reveals He Warned Jake Paul About This Fight

Iron Mike Tyson used to sleep in the same bed as his pet tigers, so it's hard to imagine anything in this world that can truly frighten him. He's certainly not shaken up by Jake Paul, and revealed during his interview the message he sent the fighter when asked if he was concerned about the upcoming bout:

I don't think so, but we'll see. I gave him his warning: Fight like your life depends on it because it does. [But] I'm not concerned about anything. If I was concerned, I wouldn't be here talking to you.

As he said above, Mike Tyson wouldn't take a professional bout he didn't think he could win. He's banking on his experience as one of the most physically aggressive boxing champions of all time outweighing Jake Paul's far shorter time within the sport, and it's worth noting he's in great shape for someone approaching their 60s. Readers who didn't see his first training video certainly should, because it's something to behold.

It's also worth noting that there's still plenty of time to get into even better shape, as Mike Tyson confirmed he's not done with conditioning just yet. His body may not be at the ideal spot he wants it to be at the moment, but mentally, there's no doubt in Iron Mike's mind about how this fight will end. He continued:

I don't go all out right there. There's escalating as time goes on. By the time July 20 comes, I'm gonna be peaked. My body's a little sore from working out but, yeah, I feel great. I just believe I [can] beat him. There's no edge. It's just a matter of fact.

Mike Tyson seems determined to humble Jake Paul, which might be why it's a bad idea for the latter to be continue trolling him. Of course, it's all talk for now, and Tyson will have to prove he has what it takes to stand against Paul on fight night.

Tyson Is Ready To Prove Doubters Wrong On Fight Night

While he isn't lacking in confidence, Mike Tyson is well aware that some people aren't as confident as he is about his defeating Jake Paul. As for what he has to say about that, the fighter announced he has a plan to shut them up:

If there were no doubters, this wouldn't be a big event. We have to have doubters -- it just is what it is. I can't say [what I want to them] on film but, you know, I'll tell them if they can afford a ticket to come to the fight.

Those who can afford a ticket to this event should definitely attend, as it sounds like it'll be an action-packed event. Mike Tyson noted he requested shorter rounds to heighten the amount of action in the fight, though a cynical reader could also argue shorter rounds help offset whatever stamina he may lack in his older age. I'm looking forward to seeing if the legend can back up his smack talk and what this big win could do for Jake Paul should he beat the champion. Can it just be summer already?

Tyson vs. Paul will stream live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 20th. Let's hope all fighters remain healthy ahead of the big night because I think this has the potential to be the biggest streaming sports event of the year.