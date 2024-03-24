Millie Bobby Brown Just Hit An Anniversary Milestone With Jake Bongiovi As New Details About Her Wedding Break

Exciting things are happening for Millie Bobby Brown, as Season 5 of Stranger Things is in production, she’s just released a new movie — Damsel — on Netflix, and has another on the way (The Electric State, which she describes as a live-action WALL-E ). All of those professional wins, however, likely pale in comparison to what’s going on Brown’s personal life as she prepares to marry Jake Bongiovi. New details have emerged about the upcoming wedding — revealing that Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine will serve as the officiant — as the couple hit another milestone in their relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Three Years Together

It’s been nearly a year since the Enola Holmes star announced that she was getting married to the son of ‘80s rock star Jon Bon Jovi, using the Taylor Swift song “Lover” to note that, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.” According to Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram Stories , it seems they’ve officially hit that three-year mark, as she shared:

(Image credit: Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram Stories)

They look so adorable in the pic celebrating “three years of bliss,” and one can only assume Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi can’t wait to officially say “I do.” When that happens, it turns out there will be quite the familiar face leading them through their vows.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Matthew Modine Reveals He Will Officiate Millie Bobby Brown’s Wedding

Within the universe of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven has quite the complicated relationship with Dr. Martin Brenner , who’s played by Matthew Modine. In real life, however, there is so much love between Brown and Eleven’s “Papa” that she has asked her co-star to be part of her and Jake Bongiovi’s big day. Modine told Access Online (via People ):

I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.

Matthew Modine sounded honored to be chosen as the officiant, as he went on to say that it’s “such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.” Some people had opinions about now-20-year-old Millie Bobby Brown getting engaged at such a young age , but those who know the couple seem nothing less than thrilled for them.

Amongst the supporters of their impending nuptials is Jon Bon Jovi, Millie Bobby Brown’s future “Papa”-in-law — who the couple recently posed for a photo with at the premiere of her movie Damsel. While the “Livin’ on a Prayer” rocker joked about having to pay for three weddings this year, he seemingly couldn’t be happier to see his son Jake take this next step and welcome Brown into their family, as he said:

They're growing together. They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure.

While we wait to hear more exciting news from this adventure, you can check out Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine on Stranger Things with your Netflix subscription , as well as Brown's other Netflix projects, which include the Enola Holmes movies and Damsel.