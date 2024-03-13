Millie Bobby Brown Shares Video From Stranger Things Set, And The Cast’s ‘Hang Out Room’ Looks So Fun

We still have a long while to wait until Stranger Things Season 5 becomes available to those of us with a Netflix subscription , as production just began several weeks ago, in January. However, that doesn’t mean that we’re not getting some information about the upcoming episodes, including hints about how big of a time jump there will be and how they’re aging down the young adults so they still look like teens on the series. Now, we’ve been given a behind the scenes look at the cast’s “hang out room,” courtesy of Millie Bobby Brown, and it looks like so much fun in there!

What Did Millie Bobby Brown Show Us Of The Stranger Things Cast’s Hang Out Room?

It’s incredibly likely that the cast for pretty much every show has a nice room where they can hang out during the downtime between takes if they’re not interested in heading back to their trailer/dressing room, but the one for the Stranger Things cast definitely looks like a lot of fun. Though I can’t imagine seeing scary-ass Vecna unwinding with a video game in here, at least it is possible, from what now 20-year-old star Millie Bobby Brown showed her Instagram followers:

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

OK, so the room isn’t exactly overflowing with outrageous amenities (I don’t see a single area set up for a masseuse or even a massage chair), but this would still be a fun room to hang out in, right? Not only is there a large kitchen for snacking, and a generous selection of Brown’s own Florence by Mills Coffee products to keep everyone perked up, but there are plenty of tables and chairs for lounging around and/or eating and, even better, some games so that people can really clear their heads and relax for a bit.

I can’t tell what kind of video game that is, but the one next to it appears to be a pinball machine, and there is also a Skee-Ball game. There are also a few fun, bright signs to keep the environment peppy, which is good, because I cannot figure out why the ceiling is so tattered that it looks like one from post- Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 ending Hawkins.

Honestly, just look at it. There are tiles missing, what appears to be abandoned light or camera rigging, and even insulation falling out. What is this room, the former set for the Hawkins Lab that they didn’t totally clean up? If you just look at the ceiling it would seem that the dastardly Demogorgon had its way with the place.

I am no expert on creating a “hang out room,” especially for the cast/crew of a major television show, so I’m not completely sure why there aren’t wall to wall games in there. But, I suspect it might have something to do with several folks needing some quiet time or a quick spot to take a nap during any downtime in what are sure to be their long days on set.

Of course, that’s from my moderately-old-person perspective, so it’s entirely possible that Brown and her similarly young co-stars have never even considered collapsing on the floor in an exhausted heap in there, as people step over their bodies to grab a salad from the fridge.

All in all, though, I’d say that whatever mode of relaxation the cast engages in once they enter the “hang out room” is probably very fulfilling.