Minnie Driver Reveals Henry Cavill Connection Ahead Of Debut In Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin Spinoff

Henry Cavill seems to have a knack for playing iconic characters. He has portrayed Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix spin-off Enola Holmes, Superman in the DCEU films, and Geralt on Netflix's The Witcher. But it turns out that before he was a big movie star, actress Minnie Driver knew him when he was a young boy. She shared information about their connection ahead of her appearance in the spinoff of Cavill's streaming series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

It's funny how Minnie Driver appears to meet actors and work with them before they emerge as superstars. She famously starred alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting before they truly emerged as household names. She was also in Ella Enchanted with Anne Hathaway before the actress became the widely lauded Oscar winner she is today. Apparently, this is also the case with Henry Cavill, as she revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Apparently, Driver's brother used to go to school with the actor, as she explained:

I've known Henry since he was a teenager. I love him. He has been the loveliest person, I can attest, since he was a young man. He is divine.

This is so sweet and, honestly, it makes me wonder if the two stars could actually share the screen someday. Blood Origin is a prequel to its parent show, so the Man of Steel actor isn’t set to appear on the series. In addition, Cavill recently left The Witcher, and The Hunger Games’ Liam Hemsworth will take over as Geralt. However, the actor recently was removed from the role as Superman, a development that had some on social media wondering if he'll reverse his course. The chances of that seem unlikely though, as he has other productions on the docket.

Meanwhile, Minnie Driver’s turn on The Witcher: Blood Origin may seem as a surprise to some, as the actress has never done such an action-heavy project before. However, she does have past experience working within the fantasy-sphere, so it's not too much of a stretch. She dazzled in period pieces like The Phantom of the Opera and this year’s Rosaline, so maybe productions that dive deep into magic and mythology could become more commonplace for her moving forward. If so, I’m sure Henry Cavill wouldn't mind schooling her on the finer points of such fare, either.

Though Henry Cavill isn't joining old pal Minnie Driver in Blood Origin, you'll be able to see him in a number of projects soon enough. He's part of the cast of Apple TV+'s Argylle, a spy thriller from Kingsman: The Secret Service director Matthew Vaughn. The actor also recently announced that he’s developing a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation for Amazon. While Driver isn't attached to any of those, one would hope that she and Cavill do team up at some point. And if not, they'll always have the sweet personal connection that they share.

