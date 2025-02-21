After Netflix Announced An Extraction Spinoff, Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts

We’re going to see a lot of action on the 2025 TV schedule , but if the truth must be told, there’s always room for more. One would even think that’s the case when you rope in a big ticket name like Netflix’s Extraction movies, which could be becoming a new franchise for the big red streamer. That’s thanks to a newly announced streaming series in the works, which will spin off from what’s widely regarded as one of the best action movies in recent years.

So of course, fans are already sharing a wide swath of reactions to the news. Thanks to the official post from Netflix’s social media presence, which shared a stunning photo of series star Omar Sy, this news was broken as follows:

Omar Sy will star in a high-octane series set in the Extraction universe!Executive produced by The Russo Brothers and Sam Hargrave, the series follows a mercenary as he navigates a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya and finds himself trapped between warring factions… pic.twitter.com/onn1d81jjTFebruary 20, 2025

While Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake doesn’t seem to be in the mix for Extraction’s latest op, one would think there’s a possibility that he could appear at some point. That’s not particularly clear at this point, as all we know is that this Jurassic World star’s action chops will be front and center. And that leads to the first group of reactions we’ve seen pop up in the wake of such news.

Some Dedicated Omar Sy Fans Have Given His Extraction Spinoff A Warm Welcome

Between roles in a variety of films, as well as his lead in the Netflix hit series Lupin , Omar Sy is a known quantity in the world of slick moves. Add Netflix subscription holders repeatedly requesting a continuation of the exploits of Arsène Lupin, here are the positive notices Omar Sy has inspired:

“Exciting news Omar Sy in the Extraction universe sounds epic can’t wait for this action-packed ride❤️🙏” - @Loveandgoal1987

“Omar Sy in a spin-off? Guess I'll need to extract some time from my busy schedule to binge that. What’s next, a cooking show where he makes 'extractions' from the kitchen?” - @KatieHamden_

“Omar becoming the King Of Netflix” - @SmokerSto

“King of Netflix” does have kind of a cool ring to it, although it sounds better in Roi’s native French, as you’d be calling him “Le roi de Netflix.” Of course, in a marketplace as varied as the internet, there are some detractors who’ve presented their case for why this untitled Extraction series shouldn’t be the priority.

Extraction Fans Are Already Starting To Question The Omar Sy Spinoff

The mere mention of the title Extraction sees fans automatically wanting to add the number 3 behind that title. With Chris Hemsworth previously teasing a three-quel in development in 2023, the wait has been a bit of a struggle for people who want Tyler Rake to do his thing again. But as you’ll see in this group of comments, other concerns have been presented as well:

“Bugger that, give me extraction 3” - @zengames44

“Sounds thrilling, but I bet the real rescue mission is getting me to watch it. How many more of those brooding mercenaries do I need in my life?” - @KatieHamden_

“Man I ain’t trying to hear all that. When is S3 of Lupin coming!?” - @Mony_Carlo

Straight and to the point, people who’ve been focused on this action saga from The Russo Brothers and director Sam Hargrave aren’t mincing words. But even Omar Sy’s own fanbase is hoping that more of his Lupin adventures will be on the way as well. At the same time, there are some die hards rooting for this Extraction expansion.

Those Who Welcome Extraction's Spinoff Have Some Compelling Reasons

We’re going to end on a positive note, as Extraction’s new spinoff certainly has its supporters who are eager to dive into what comes next. And the reasons for why this is so exciting are very convincing:

“This high-octane series sounds like a must-watch.” - @SciLoPOLO

“This sounds like an adrenaline-pumping ride! Omar Sy in an action-packed role, with The Russo Brothers and Sam Hargrave behind the scenes? Definitely counting down the days for this one. Can’t wait to see how this intense mission unfolds in the Extraction universe!” - @himosik777

“An Extraction across multiple episodes? More high stakes, deeper mission dives, and one jaw-dropping, king-sized rescue—beats a single film any day!” - @IanDavidNoakes

Just imagine if an entire episode of this series has Omar Sy mopping the floor with a bunch of dudes in a way similar to Extraction 2’s noteworthy 21-minute action scene . Better still, what if there’s a two-parter that sees an extended bout of chaos span between installments?

That’s the sort of insanity that could please loyal fans, while also bringing newcomers into the fold. It’s a pleasant possibility to leave this conversation on, as we don’t know when Extraction’s unnamed Omar Sy spinoff should be expected - but the powers that be certainly have some notes they can go over in the development process.