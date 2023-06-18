Extraction 3? Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About The Netflix Franchise Continuing

Netflix gifted action movie junkies with Extraction 2 – the highly anticipated sequel to Chris Hemsworth’s hit 2020 thriller. The Sam Hargrave-directed follow-up has made quite a splash, as it’s been praised by critics for its “instantly iconic” 21-minute “oner” and more. In addition to the positive buzz, the film is playing like gangbusters on the streaming platform. As of this writing, it’s the No. 1 streamed motion picture on the service, and its predecessor is right behind it at No. 2. So it should come as no surprise that Extraction 3 is in the works, and Hemsworth opened up about expanding the franchise.

This past weekend marked Tudum, which is the annual event at which Netflix highlights its newly released and upcoming productions. This year’s festivities were live from Brazil, and Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave were both on tap to discuss their new film. The two received a lot of love during the YouTube live-streamed show, as the crowd was downright electric. However, attendees absolutely exploded when Hemsworth confirmed that the threequel is currently being discussed. The star dropped the major reveal while thanking the fans for their support:

We wouldn’t be here without you, so thank you so so much. I love you all. Honestly, this is the warmest welcome we have ever received. You guys are incredible. I know we’ve only just released Extraction 2, but is anyone interested in seeing more of Tyler Rake in the future? [crowd roars] … Well guess what? Because between us – us friends – we’re already talking about Extraction 3, thanks to the response.

That’s a serious mic drop if I’ve ever heard one. The incredibly passionate response from the crowd alone was enough for one to see why the mega streamer would want to keep the adrenaline-infused franchise going. The 39-year-old Australian star and his director seemed more than excited over the prospect, too. On the surface, this definitely feels like a good move on the entertainment company’s part, especially if Hargrave and co. have more great story ideas.

More on Extraction 2 (Image credit: Netflix) Extraction 2 Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

The first Extraction film also hit streaming milestones back in 2020, so a sequel seemed to be a certainty at that point. The 2023 new movie release still wasn’t confirmed right away, though, but writer and co-producer Joe Russo did tease that the mythos could expand in other ways. Russo wouldn’t commit to anything concrete at the time, though he did hint at the possibility of spinoffs starring some of the series’ characters. Considering the success this IP has experienced thus far, I think such an expansion could absolutely happen at some point.

But of course, at the core of this series is Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake, who seemingly returned from the dead for this latest installment. The film was a true labor of love from the cast and crew, and Hemsworth really put in the work. For this movie, the actor took part in a number of stunts, one of which scared him . And again, there’s that widely praised 21-minute continuous shot, during which Hemsworth’s arm was actually set on fire . He deserves a lot of credit for committing to the project and giving viewers plenty of impressive, cinematic thrills as a result.

CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola praised the movie, calling it even more thrilling than the original , and a number of other critics agree with that assessment. So Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave are going to have to really go for it if they want to top themselves for Extraction 3. I’m confident, though, that they’ll be successful in expanding this franchise and am happy that we’re getting more of the badass that is Tyler Rake.