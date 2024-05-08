People Keep Talking About Netflix Cutting Kim Kardashian Getting Booed At Tom Brady Roast, But There Were A Lot Of Actual Jokes That Also Got Left Out

The Roast of Tom Brady comedy special has garnered a considerable amount of attention since it streamed live for Netflix subscribers this past weekend. Not only were the barbs aimed at the NFL veteran sharp – and sometimes brutal – but the reactions from the roast’s audience were also intense at times. That was especially true when Kim Kardashian was booed (multiple times) while taking to the stage and skewering Brady, who’s a friend of hers. Now, those jeers from the crowd have been cut, and people are talking about it. Yet what some may not be aware of is that there were some actual jokes that were left out of the show to begin with.

What Are People Saying About Kim Kardashian Getting Booed?

CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb was one of the many members of the press who was present at LA’s Kia Forum for the roast, and he chronicled the moments that got the biggest reactions from the crowd. Among them were Kim Kardashian’s debut and eventual set, during which she was booed three times. If you’re to watch the special now, though, you won’t see that given that the streamer apparently cut that material. Of course, the Internet sees everything, and some outlets, like Barstool Sports, captured the now-deleted reaction:

Oh no Kim Kardashian is being boo’d at the Brady Roast pic.twitter.com/Df2GvSg3KrMay 6, 2024

Some don’t seem to be all that happy with the change. For one, X user @Chosen_Brand dropped a blunt response:

Netflix has cut out the Kim Kardashian boos. Pathetic.

Another viewer who didn’t seem to be all that distraught over the negative responses was user @kmoss1219 . They took to the platform to share the following thought:

Out of all things [Netflix] could’ve cut out of the #TomBradyRoast THEY CUT OUT [Kim Kardashian] GETTING BOO’D AT?!?!? Fucking joke.

While some poked fun at the socialite, others came to her defense, arguing that she bounced back as her set went on. A user going by the handle @Mehnfvckshit shared that point, saying:

Why is everyone posting the Kim Kardashian [boos].... but they literally aren't posting the end when she was cheered and applauded.

As CB’s Jeff McCobb also mentioned in his assessment, Kim Kardashian did eventually gain momentum. The star, who was entangled in romance rumors with Tom Brady in 2023, referenced that speculation with a particularly brutal joke involving her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner. X’s @SaltyMusicStan shared it while making their case for Kardashian:

I’m seeing too many people laughing at Kim Kardashian getting boo’d at the Tom Brady roast and not enough acknowledging how she bounced back and had the crowd laughing pic.twitter.com/frXhMdVE10May 6, 2024

The thoughts on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians veteran’s set are interesting as is Netflix’s decision to cut out the boos. Still, what may interest people more is the fact that some jokes were off the table from the start.

Nikki Glaser Sheds Light On What Couldn’t Be Said During The Roast

Pretty much all of the featured stars, including host Kevin Hart, went hard on the jokes when taking to the stage. Comedian Nikki Glaser was no different, and her jabs were among the highlights of Tom Brady’s roast . She went in on Brady’s relationship with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and even made a joke about the star’s late teammate (and eventual convicted murderer) Aaron Hernandez. But, as Glaser explained on The Howard Stern Show (via YouTube ), the dais agreed on a topic that would be off-limits:

I think we all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything, because they didn’t ask for that. So any kind of reference to anything with that, we left off the table. So I couldn’t say, you know, ‘Tom, hopefully, we make out at the afterparty. You can pretend I’m your son.’ You know, like the reference to him kissing his son. … We all just agreed, ‘Let’s not throw the kids under the bus.’ Even though I just did here.

Nikki Glaser went on to explain that some barbs were also just cut for time or because they weren’t as strong as some of the others. And, in some cases, the subject matter clashed. From there, she also revealed to Howard Stern some of the jokes she was planning to tell:

Thank you all for being here tonight and taking some time away from cheating on your wives. Hey, it’s not their fault, it’s their wives fault for aging naturally. … I was gonna say, ‘First, I’d like to say that the proceeds from tonight’s show… All the proceeds are going towards CTE research and the NFL’s coordinated effort to cover it up. People don’t know, but it costs millions to murder those doctors who know the truth.

Whew, and I thought the zingers the comic did make on the show were brutal. It’s interesting to think about what the show could’ve looked like with those jokes. And I’ll still be wondering what prompted the Kim Kardashian boos to be taken out. All in all, though, I think this roast managed to strike a chord with audiences, despite what was left out from the onset or later deleted.