Kim Kardashian Reportedly Spoke Up About Those Tom Brady Rumors, And I'm Still Feeling Hopeful About This Power Couple

When A-list celebrities find themselves single, there’s no way to avoid the public speculation about who they’ll partner up with next. Kim Kardashian hasn’t had a boyfriend since her relationship with Pete Davidson ended last summer, so it’s not super surprising that her name would get tossed out in connection with Tom Brady, who ended his marriage to Gisele Bündchen in October. Despite reports that the reality star and the football GOAT are just “friendly,” those pesky rumors just aren’t going away, and after Kardashian’s alleged comments at a recent party, I’m still hopeful this power couple could become a thing.

Speculation about sparks possibly flying between the couple started after the two had been in contact regarding some property in the Bahamas, but sources said there was nothing romantic going on. Furthermore, while both were in attendance at MIchael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, multiple insiders claimed they barely had any contact. I’m not ready to declare this possibility dead just yet, though, because People reports that Kim Kardashian was allegedly overheard talking about the ex-quarterback to her friends. They revealed:

Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom.

Kim Kardashian admitted to doing some hard partying in celebration of America’s independence — supposedly partaking in 11 shots — so one can imagine she might have been a little loose-lipped. She also recently revealed to Hailey Bieber that she did, in fact, have a celebrity crush , but she refused to reveal who it was, in hopes that something could still happen. Is it possible she was referring to Tom Brady ?

As I mentioned before, the two didn’t interact too much at the party, with Tom Brady reportedly spending some time with Emily Ratajkowski . His Instagram posts featured selfies with several celebrities like James Harden, Devin Booker and Jay-Z, but no women. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, posted several pics with sister Kendall Jenner and La La Anthony.

It’s probably safe to assume that there’s nothing going on between the SKIMS founder and the seven-time Super Bowl champion as of now, but if she’s interested, this would make for quite the impressive power couple. I can’t help but laugh at the thought of Tom Brady appearing on The Kardashians and trying to keep up with Kim’s very public lifestyle. Scott Disick and Brady teaming up for an epic prank would be a dream come true.

Since the end of his 13-year marriage and 23-year NFL career, Tom Brady has been splitting his time between living the single life and the single dad life. But that hasn’t stopped rumors from spreading about him and every available woman from Reese Witherspoon (which her reps denied ) to Irina Shayk (also “ completely false ”) and most recently Emily Ratajkowski.