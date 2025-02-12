Netflix Has Been Streaming The Bernie Mac Show, And It's Making Me Miss The Late Comedian More Than Ever

The 2025 Netflix movie and TV schedule has just begun to usher in the release of new and exciting original titles. All the while, classic shows are being added to the streamer as well, with one of the most recent being The Bernie Mac Show. With its arrival, comes the wild and funny Thomkins’ siblings–Vanessa (Nessa), Jordan and Bryana (aka Baby Girl), and the loving and just as humorous yet grounded McCulloughs–Wanda and Bernie (Mac). While I’m absolutely thrilled to dive back into one of the best shows of the 2000s, I'm really missing the late comedian.

One of the best sitcoms of all time, The Bernie Mac Show made waves during its five-season run on Fox. The Larry Wilmore-created series centers on Bernie, a stand-up comic, and his wife, Wanda McCullough, agreeing to take on his sister’s kids while she goes to rehab. The childless couple jumps must then navigate their lives while caring for their nieces and nephew the best they can. Mac has pretty skewed views of traditional parenting skills but puts his best foot forward and tows the comedy-heartfelt line with honesty in every episode.

The show easily stands next to the best binge-able shows on Netflix right now.

Netflix Is Now Streaming The Bernie Mac Show, And It’s Making Me Nostalgic

The streaming giant rang in the new year by releasing The Bernie Mac Show. Since it became streamable with a Netflix subscription on January 1, the show has been in a position to find a second life with longtime fans as well as a new generation of views. The classic network comedy had some stylistic choices that defined the indistinguishable tone and feel, from Mac breaking the fourth wall to the comedically timed overlay notes added, which made it a unique piece of television.

I’m so thrilled to be able to watch the show so easily since I haven’t watched it since its original run. Mac (Bernard Jeffrey McCullough) further cemented his already-illustrious legacy with this TV hit and let new -- and at the time, much younger -- fans like me into his fan base in a family-friendly way (I was barely a tween when the show premiered). The series now truly stands as an excellent showcase for one of the greatest comedians who passed way too soon.

The Arrival Of The Classic Show Makes Me Miss The Late Comedian Even More

Bernie Mac died in 2008 after going into cardiac arrest. His death was later attributed to complications from sarcoidosis. It's honestly hard to believe that it's been nearly two decades since that happened, and it still doesn't sit right that he left us so soon. As much as I love his eponymous show, it's hard not to dwell on the fact that the comic is no longer with us.

Before the Ocean’s Eleven actor’s passing, he was gaining even more ground in Hollywood, and it makes me bummed to think what we missed out on. The comedian-turned-actor always stayed true to himself, regardless of outside influences, and that authenticity is arguably what attracted his fans to him. With each new role, we saw another layer of him all while he delivered his signature brand of comedy. Even though I only saw him in a handful of roles, including the show, his work helped build and round out my appreciation of comedy big hitters.

Nevertheless, it's wonderful to see The Bernie Mac Show hit a large streaming service like Netflix. It may be sad that he's no longer with us, but I'm comforted knowing that so many people can still enjoy his work today. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to continue rewatching this show.