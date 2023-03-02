Netflix Has Good News For Hunger Games Fans, But There’s A Catch

Revolutions can come and go in the blink of an eye, or at least that’s what it feels like when it comes to series like The Hunger Games. A little over a decade ago, author Suzanne Collins’ literary sensation saw Jennifer Lawrence catching fire in the name of the people, and it’s been seven years since that tale was last told at a cineplex. While we have to wait until later in the schedule of 2023 new movie releases to return to Panem’s treacherous past, Netflix has some good news for fans wanting to relive Katniss Everdeen’s story. The trick is, there’s a bit of a catch when it comes to how long that’ll be possible.

As revealed in March 2023 schedule of Netflix debuts, the Jennifer Lawrence-fronted YA franchise is going to be available for the next month. Announcing this fact on Twitter , the streaming platform also took the time to announce that this was partially because of the 11th anniversary of The Hunger Games’ 2012 debut in theaters. It’s a limited time window to enjoy some old favorites, but knowing that ahead of time helps plan the road ahead.

Every moment of the saga launched Katniss into the pop culture lexicon, and in turn inspired plenty of imitators, like The Divergent Saga, will be yours to enjoy however you want. And with a new generation potentially being exposed, some old wounds might reopen on social media. So if you like debating over whether or not the fates of The Hunger Games’ characters were truly earned after the events of Mockingjay - Part 2, your time may be soon at hand.

Bringing back this four-film collection isn’t merely a good time to debate whether that ending really stuck the landing or not. On the plus side, there are so many supporting performances to marvel at from The Hunger Games’ cast . Plus, it’s just another opportunity to marvel at Stanley Tucci’s Caesar Flickerman, especially since Jason Schwartzman has been perfectly cast as his ancestor in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film.

If you miss out on The Hunger Games saga’s big streaming window, don’t fret. Not only is there a good chance you could purchase the whole set for a steal, but there’s another appropriate window that might give you another shot. Since Netflix is so festive about the first chapter’s anniversary, they could feed two Mockingjays with one loaf of bread in November. That month marks the 10th anniversary of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire being released into theaters, and will see the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes carrying the torch back to the movies.