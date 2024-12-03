Netflix Hasn't Decided On Renewing Ted Danson's A Man On The Inside Yet, But There's One Piece Of Good News

Ever since Ted Danson's A Man on the Inside premiered on the 2024 TV schedule it's been a hit among fans who streamed it with a Netflix subscription and critics. However, despite the comedy from Michael Schur crushing on Rotten Tomatoes and trending on the streamer, Netflix hasn't renewed it yet. However, while there's still no word on Season 2, luckily, we do have some good news.

Schur previously told CinemaBlend that while a second season of A Man on the Inside wasn’t set in stone yet, they “always wanted it to be a show that lasted many seasons.” Additionally, critics have been calling the Ted Danson-led comedy “perfect television,” so it feels like a shoo-in for a renewal. Thankfully, it seems like the comedy's star thinks that too, as he told THR that news about Season 2 should be coming soon:

All of this depends on being picked up, obviously. Netflix has its system, so we won’t know that for a month, but we seem to be doing really well. We have, but it’s one of those things where you don’t want to go too far down that road, and it’s more of a fingers crossed kind of conversation.

It should be pointed out that Netflix is notorious for canceling shows after one season, regardless of how well it does. So, while it seems like the streamer knows that A Man on the Inside deserves more seasons, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen.

However, it's comforting to know that both Danson and Schur are optimistic about another season happening. A Man on the Inside only premiered on November 21, so we're still in the normal period of waiting for a greenlight on another season. Plus, Schur has no plans to quit, as he said:

We pitched it to them as a series, not a limited thing. We won’t know the reality of that for a couple weeks at least, probably more like a month or two. But before the season was even over, we had started saying [a second season] could be this, could be this, and trying to figure out how it would be different and how it would be the same. He can’t go undercover at Pacific View anymore. Obviously, that ship has sailed. But what you have at the end of the season is a 76-year-old man with a new lease on life and, a new sense of purpose and a new kind of fledgling career as an undercover detective. … You have a lot of building blocks for future seasons.

As for when Netflix could eventually announce news of the renewal, it’s unknown.

However, it's worth knowing that Schur has created or co-created quite a few classic long-running comedies, like The Good Place (which also starred Ted Danson), Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Office. So, the guy knows how to craft a show that's built to last. Plus, he has made it as clear as day that he wants to work on A Man on the Inside for as long as Netflix will let him:

I told Netflix, I’ll do this forever if you want to keep paying me to write seasons of a show where Ted Danson is an undercover detective. I will sign up for this through 2050 if you let me.

Between it's heartfelt scenes, clever jokes and callbacks (like the one to The Good Place), and a wonderful main character who is a retiree-turned-amateur private investigator, it feels like this show is built to last. So, here's hoping it does.

According to Danson and Schur, it seems like it should only be a matter of time before Netflix makes the official announcement about their show's future. So, while we wait for that and hope Season 2 of A Man on the Inside winds up on the 2025 TV schedule, you can check out Netflix’s 2024 schedule to see what's premiering during the final weeks of the year.