Ted Danson’s A Man On The Inside Is Crushing On Rotten Tomatoes With A Score That’s Over 90%, But It’s The Audience Rating That’s Really Impressing Me

The 2024 TV schedule may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of quality shows. Netflix subscription holders, in particular, have been treated to some sweet originals as of late. One such title is the comedy series A Man on the Inside, which is headlined by fan-favorite actor Ted Danson. The comedy not only crushed on the mega streamer, but it has also nabbed a Rotten Tomatoes score that exceeds 90%. However, what really impresses me is the audience score on that same site.

Created by The Good Place’s Michael Schur, this funny new series currently holds a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes . To say that’s impressive would be an understatement, and that goes for any big or small-screen title that’s been tabulated on the site. Of course, what the pundits have to say is just half the battle when it comes to RT. There’s also the audience rating and, when it comes to Schur’s new show, it now has a 94% rating in that regard.

You may be wondering why I find the latter metric to be a bit more impressive than the former. The critics’ opinions are definitely important but, for a number of titles, it can be difficult to win over general audiences. Let’s be real: people can be hard on shows, so it’s surely a feat whenever one manages to cut through and find a place in people’s hearts (and streaming queues). Honestly, given how popular this new comedy show seems to be, I wouldn’t be surprised if that audience score rises.

A Man on the Inside is based on The Mole Agent – a 2020-released documentary that was helmed by Maite Alberdi. The show follows Ted Danson’s Charles Nieuwendyk, a widower and retired professor who lands a job as an investigative assistant. With that, Charles is tasked with going undercover at a retirement home and locating a ruby necklace. His job becomes challenging, however, when begins forming bonds with some of the residents there. The ultimate result is a funny and heartfelt romp that may leave you sobbing .

More on Netflix

It really can’t be understated just how much critics are loving Man on the Inside , too. The reviews have been absolutely sensational thus far. In fact, some pundits even went as far as to call it “perfect television.” Needless to say, that’s incredibly high praise and, quite frankly, you love to see a show getting such love.

Of course, given all of this success, one now has to wonder whether a second season might be in the cards. Mike Schur discussed a potential Season 2 with CinemaBlend just recently, and it would seem that he’s more than ready to make more episodes if called upon to do so. Additionally, Schur teased, at the time, that it wouldn’t be too long before he and his team received word on a renewal. When we’ll hear an answer one way or another remains to be seen.

Honestly, it would be very surprising if the Ted Danson-led show didn’t receive a second-season pickup, especially since it was also the No. 1 trending Netflix show for a time and currently sits in the No. 4 spot. Those facts paired with the RT ratings would seem to help the series’ chances of returning. Time will tell but, at the very least, Danson, Mike Schur and their collaborators can take comfort in knowing that they’ve created something that’s striking a chord with an audience.

You can stream A Man on the Inside now on Netflix. And, coincidentally, anyone who wants to see another quality show that’s a result of a Danson/Schur team-up can also stream The Good Place on that same streaming service.