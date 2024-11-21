Looks Like Ted Danson Has Another Winner With Netflix's A Man On The Inside, As Critics Call It 'Perfect Television'
Danson reteams with 'The Good Place' creator for new series.
Ted Danson has been a part of several of the best sitcoms of all time over the decades as the star of Cheers and The Good Place and a recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm. For his latest project, he’ll incorporate a true story into those laughs with A Man on the Inside, a Netflix new release that’s available to stream now. The series is based on the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, and critics are weighing in after watching the eight-episode show ahead of its release.
A Man on the Inside centers around Charles (Ted Danson), a widower who is hired to go undercover at a retirement home to investigate some possible wrongdoings. Coming from Michael Schur, the creator of gems like The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Amber Dowling of The Wrap says fans may not be expecting how well the show sits in its moments of silence and tackles life’s biggest questions. Danson is more than up to the task, the critic says, writing:
Meredith Hobbs Coons of AV Club grades the upcoming 2024 TV series a B, calling it a sweet show that emphasizes its heart more than its punchlines. With a stellar cast to tell these emotional stories, A Man on the Inside is a winner that’s bound to make you cry. The critic continues:
Aramide Tinubu of Variety agrees that Ted Danson is delightful in the new comedy, calling AMOTI a “charming and hilarious whodunit that examines grief, love and the excitement of new beginnings from the perspective of seniors.” More from Tinubu:
Daniel Fienberg of THR says whether you’re laughing or crying at A Man on the Inside, the emotion feels earned, with its great cast expertly walking the line between humor and heart while handling issues of aging, dementia and illness with seriousness and respect. Fienberg writes:
A Man on the Inside sounds like another win for Ted Danson, though some may not have expected a project between him and creator Mike Schur to carry such emotion, especially in just eight 30-minute episodes. If these reviews have inspired you to check this show out, the entire first season is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.