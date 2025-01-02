Netflix Hired Actors To Do Squid Game Publicity, And It All Went Hilariously Wrong For One Dude

After over three years, the Squid Game Season 2 is finally streaming for those who have a Netflix subscription. The South Korean thriller broke records when it premiered in 2021 and became Netflix’s most-watched series. That hasn’t been stopping the streaming giant from going to great lengths to promote the long-awaited new season. However, one of these attempts went hilariously wrong, leading to a viral moment.

Netflix was doing a promotion shoot for Squid Game at a subway station in Turkey, complete with a group of people dressed as the red Soldiers. Unfortunately, per a video from X (Twitter) user TansuYegen, one of the Soldiers was actually “eliminated” before the shoot even started. You can see what happened, below.

During a promotional shoot for the Netflix series Squid Game at a subway station in Turkey, one player was eliminated before the game even started. pic.twitter.com/vAjSi13RWkDecember 30, 2024

In the video, the soldiers lined up to walk onto the train in an orderly order and one guy didn’t make it in time. He was just left at the platform as the doors closed and the subway zoomed by. He's still in character through the whole thing, and I can imagine he probably didn’t know what to do. It’s awfully funny.

Considering Squid Game is not a funny series by any means, save for a few comedic bits here and there, it's almost better to see at least a little bit of comedy come from the promotions for the series. Even if this wasn’t intentional. it's a great viral moment, and props to the poor guy who was left behind. At least he had a better fate than the players on the show!

In regards to the real series, filming for Squid Game Season 2 was “hell,” according to creator Hwang Dong-yuk. It’s not so surprising, considering he lost nearly 10 teeth while filming the first season and only returned for Season 2 because of the money. Now, Squid Game is ending after its upcoming third season, and with the games split into two seasons, and there is no telling what will go down.

Season 2 of Squid Game premiered on December 26 and takes place three years after the events of the first season. It follows Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun’s life after winning and returning to the life-or-death games with new participants in the hopes to finally take down the games with vengeance on his mind after the first go-around.

While eliminations on the actual Squid Game are a bit more violent than just being stranded at a subway station, the show is still pretty entertaining to watch. With the third season coming soon on Netflix’s upcoming schedule, there will be a lot to look forward to and an end that is unpredictable. The first two seasons of Squid Game are streaming now.